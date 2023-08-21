CPI Aerostructures Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

  • Revenue of $20.5 million compared to $18.9 million;
  • Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million;
  • Gross margin of 22.4% compared to 19.3%;
  • Net income of $1.2 million compared to $0.5 million;
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.09 compared to $0.04;
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.0 million compared to $0.3 million.

Six Months 2023 vs. Six Months 2022

  • Revenue of $42.6 million compared to $39.1 million;
  • Gross profit of $9.3 million compared to $7.1 million;
  • Gross margin of 21.8% compared to 18.2%;
  • Net income of $2.1 million compared to $0.5 million ($1.3 million excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.8 million);
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.17 compared to $0.04 ($0.10 excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.06);
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.9 million compared to $(2.1) million used by operations;
  • Debt as of June 30, 2023 of $21.3 million compared to $24.6 million at June 30, 2022.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter 2023 revenue was 8.6% higher than second quarter 2022 coupled with a 310 basis point increase in gross profit margin. Our six-month income from operations increased by $2.3 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2022 due to stronger operational performance and change in mix between our military subcontracts, government military subcontracts and MRO services. We generated $3.0 million more in cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 due primarily to higher net income while increasing our contract assets in support of our new programs and, reduced our debt by $1.5 million,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. “We remain focused on delivering value to our customers and are confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook as we continue to build on our backlog of $510 million as of June 30, 2023.”

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS		 
  
  June 30,    
  2023
(Unaudited)		  December 31,
2022		 
       
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash $3,080,672  $3,847,225 
Accounts receivable, net  8,621,301   4,857,772 
Insurance recovery receivable     3,600,000 
Contract assets  30,962,061   27,384,540 
Inventory  1,918,906   2,493,069 
Refundable income taxes  40,000   40,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  565,714   975,830 
Total Current Assets  45,188,654   43,198,436 
         
Operating lease right-of-use assets  5,646,483   6,526,627 
Property and equipment, net  950,732   1,124,556 
Deferred tax asset  6,279,101   6,574,463 
Goodwill  1,784,254   1,784,254 
Other assets  234,334   238,744 
Total Assets $60,083,558  $59,447,080 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $11,734,379  $8,029,996 
Accrued expenses  5,314,339   7,344,590 
Litigation settlement obligation     3,600,000 
Contract liabilities  8,605,354   6,001,726 
Loss reserve  250,516   576,549 
Current portion of line of credit  2,640,000   1,200,000 
Current portion of long-term debt  221,172   1,719,766 
Operating lease liabilities, current  1,921,803   1,817,811 
Income tax payable  16,874   11,396 
Total Current Liabilities  30,704,437   30,301,834 
         
Line of credit, net of current portion  18,360,000   19,800,000 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  4,121,087   5,077,235 
Long-term debt, net of current portion  41,484   70,981 
Total Liabilities  53,227,008   55,250,050 
         
Shareholders’ Equity:        
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,727,167 and 12,506,795 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding  12,727   12,507 
Additional paid-in capital  73,708,368   73,189,449 
Accumulated deficit  (66,864,545)  (69,004,926)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  6,856,550   4,197,030 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $60,083,558  $59,447,080 


  
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS		 
                 
  For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenue $ 20,547,555  $ 18,925,406  $ 42,564,223  $ 39,060,503 
Cost of sales   15,943,555    15,265,716    33,297,707    31,966,204 
Gross profit   4,604,000    3,659,690    9,266,516    7,094,299 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses   2,806,480    2,697,392    5,675,538    5,835,049 
Income from operations   1,797,520    962,298    3,590,978    1,259,250 
                 
Interest expense   541,655    438,437    1,152,551    767,045 
Income before provision for income taxes   1,255,865    523,861    2,438,427    492,205 
                 
Provision for income taxes   98,789    6,225    298,046    7,500 
Net income $ 1,157,076  $ 517,636  $ 2,140,381  $ 484,705 
                 
Income per common share, basic:                
Income per common share-unrestricted shares  $0.09   $0.04   $0.17   $0.04 
Income per common share-restricted shares  $0.09   $0.04   $0.17   $0.04 
                 
Income per common share, diluted  $0.09   $0.04   $0.17   $0.04 
                 
Shares used in computing income per common share, basic:                
Unrestricted shares   12,429,894    12,305,939    12,412,068    12,275,306 
Restricted shares   128,899    133,061    127,584    125,975 
Total shares   12,558,793    12,439,000    12,539,652    12,401,281 
                 
Shares used in computing income per common share, diluted   12,625,241    12,534,058    12,606,100    12,496,339 