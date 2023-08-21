Breathable Films Market to Hit $9.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathable films market is predicted to cross USD 9.6 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing awareness of hygiene and health, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, and advancements in technology for enhanced product performance are pushing the market growth. Breathable films find widespread applications across industries such as hygiene, medical, packaging, and agriculture. The heightened emphasis on personal hygiene and healthcare has spurred the demand for breathable films in products like disposable hygiene products and medical apparel. These films provide a barrier against liquids and microorganisms while allowing air and moisture vapor to pass through, ensuring comfort and protection.

Wide applicability of polypropylene to influence industry expansion

The polypropylene material segment is expected to witness substantial growth through 2032 as they offer a compelling combination of properties, including lightweight nature, durability, and excellent moisture vapor transmission rates. These attributes make them highly suitable for various applications, ranging from adult incontinence products to baby diapers. Additionally, the sustainability aspect of polypropylene materials aligns with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable products. This has led manufacturers to focus on developing breathable films that are not only high-performing but also have a reduced environmental impact, further aiding the industry growth.

Growing healthcare sector to promote the use of breathable films

The breathable films industry share from medical & healthcare products application segment is predicted to record a notable growth from 2023 to 2032 due to the stringent requirement for hygiene and infection control in healthcare settings. Breathable films are ingeniously integrated into various medical supplies, such as wound dressings, surgical drapes, and disposable garments, facilitating an optimal balance between moisture vapor transmission and barrier protection. These films aid in maintaining a conducive healing environment by reducing the risk of infections, minimizing skin maceration, and supporting the overall recovery process. The desirable properties like breathability, flexibility, and microbial resistance are favoring the product usage in various medical components.

Rising research activities in Europe to spike product demand

Europe breathable films market is touted to witness remarkable growth through 2032, owing to factors such as technological advancements, strong healthcare infrastructure, and a proactive approach towards sustainability. European countries are at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions that cater to various end-use industries, including healthcare, personal care, and industrial applications. The region's emphasis on sustainability and eco-consciousness has driven manufacturers to develop breathable films that align with stringent environmental regulations. Moreover, collaborations between research institutions, manufacturers, and healthcare providers have led to the development of cutting-edge breathable film technologies with high efficacy, shaping the regional industry outlook.

Some of the leading players in the global breathable films industry are Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc., Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., Nitto Toray Industries, Inc., Covestro AG, Trioplast Industries AB, and Denko Corporation. These companies are opting for strategic partnerships and collaboration for new innovations and product launches, thus amplifying their profits.

