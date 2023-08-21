Full Range Of High End Mattresses Available At La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Davenport, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Davenport would like to reach out to Quad Cities, Iowa residents who may be in search of great-looking, comfortable furniture designed to help them create the right aesthetic for the home of their dreams. The company supplies sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners and more, all of which come in a wide range of styles. La-Z-Boy’s high quality construction and craftsmanship, combined with their professional design services, help customers feel confident in how their homes look and feel comfortable in their beautiful, masterfully crafted pieces.



As one of the world’s most renowned producers of residential furniture, La-Z-Boy is always on the cutting edge of innovation. They produce furniture for every room of the home and are constantly looking for new and better ways to create the most comfortable and stylish pieces on the market. Every item is made using high quality materials, sourced from trustworthy suppliers, and every one of the company’s stores across the United States stocks a wide selection of La-Z-Boy’s finest products.



In addition to producing high quality furniture, La-Z-Boy offers interior design services. Having a professional take a look at a room and decide how best to arrange it ensures the creation of an aesthetically pleasing arrangement and a comfortable atmosphere in any house. The company’s free design services allow customers to build the room of their dreams and have fun with the process, experimenting with different looks and ideas with the help of an experienced design expert.



“Start with a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy Interior Designer at home, in-store or virtually,” says La-Z-Boy. “You and your designer will come up with a custom room plan that reflects your personal style, wants and budget. Then you’ll get to go over swatches, wood finishes and 3D renderings of your new room so that you can better visualize your space. Once you decide on the final touches, your designer will handle ordering, setup and reveal!”



The company has managed to remain as influential, innovative and successful as it has thanks to their commitment to the principles of the founders of La-Z-Boy. They sought to bring quality and comfort to people around the world, enriching their lives by turning their houses into homes. Today, La-Z-Boy’s employees continue to hold on to and build upon this legacy through their commitment to craftsmanship and the company’s all-American heritage.



La-Z-Boy’s American legacy is one of ingenuity, drive and pride, all of which is due to the thousands of skilled individuals that are dedicated to the art. They put a great deal of passion and pride into every cut and stitch, placing all of their skills and knowledge into every piece they work on. This has held true for nearly a century, and La-Z-Boy is always looking for ways to ensure that its legacy and the principles of its founders remains long into the future.

This is one of the many reasons why La-Z-Boy, as a company, strives to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. This means integrating sustainable practices into every part of the La-Z-Boy manufacturing process.

The company currently holds a high rating online with over a thousand reviews on certain platforms. This is proof of the excellence of the company’s service and products. Donna D. says, “David worked with me even after I told him I had worked with Sally in the past. He stated Sally was out but would be back soon. He then went on to suggest the chair I ultimately bought. As soon as Sally came back, he turned me over to Sally. I was concerned about his commission as he had spent quite a bit of time with me. But he assured me they took care of each other. Sally is a family friend and has helped several of us. She is so nice, too. I am super impressed with both David and Sally.”



For more information on La-Z-Boy’s furniture store in Davenport, Iowa, and all the products and services offered by the company, customers may visit La-Z-Boy’s website. Similarly, they may contact the company’s representatives via phone or email.

