Boxboard Packaging Market is Projected to Reach US$ 116.7 Billion by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR, Driven By Food Delivery & Takeout Services | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global boxboard packaging market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 62.1 billion in 2023, driven by a rise in e-commerce. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 116.7 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the boxboard packaging market is versatility and convenience. Boxboard packaging is highly versatile and can be tailored to suit a wide range of products. The boxboard boxes can be designed to accommodate various shapes and sizes, whether it's cosmetics, electronics, apparel, or food items. The boxboard packaging often comes with convenient features such as easy-to-use closures, handles, and windows for product visibility.

Boxboard offers excellent protection to products from external impacts during handling, transportation, and storage. Its sturdy and durable nature ensures that delicate or fragile items remain intact and undamaged throughout the supply chain. The retail industry's expansion, particularly in emerging markets, is propelling the demand for boxboard packaging. The need for attractive and functional packaging solutions in retail stores has led to increased adoption of boxboard boxes for product display and presentation.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

Global boxboard packaging market was valued at US$ 58.3 billion by 2022 end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By product type, cartons segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.

On the basis of end-use, food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, boxboard packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5%.

By 2033, the market value of boxboard packaging is expected to reach US$ 116.7 billion.





“Rapid growth of the food and beverage industry, across the globe, is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the boxboard packaging market in the near future,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Boxboard Packaging Market Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the boxboard packaging market are:

Stora Enso

Sappi

Nippon paper group

Mondi

Metsa Board Oyj

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

ITC Limited

International Paper

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC





Recent Developments:

In 2023, Graphic Packaging International announced the launch of its new line of sustainable boxboard packaging. The new packaging is made from recycled materials and is recyclable in standard paper recycling streams.

In 2022, International Paper announced the launch of its new line of high-performance boxboard packaging. The new packaging is designed to be more durable and protect products during shipping.

In 2021, Mondi Group announced the launch of its new line of compostable boxboard packaging. The new packaging is made from compostable materials and can be disposed of in industrial composting facilities.

In 2021, WestRock announced a new investment of $100 million in a new boxboard packaging manufacturing plant in the United States.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Market:

By Product Type:

Boxes

Cartons

Clamshells

Trays

Cups

Dividers

Others (Bottle Carriers, Tubes, etc.)





By Grade:

Virgin

Recycled

By End-Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Other Industries



