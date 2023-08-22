EarlyBirds Helps Space and Satellite Organizations Find Innovative Solutions to Their Challenges

Forde, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds is helping public and private organizations working to build products and services in the space and satellite industry find innovative solutions to their most pressing challenges. For more information about EarlyBirds, visit earlybirds.io.

Jeff Penrose, one of the co-founders of the Australian open innovation ecosystem, says, “The space and satellite industry is continuously evolving. Recent victories such as Elon Musk’s investment in SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ investment in Blue Origin have brought back space travel and tourism into the realm of viability. While humans may not have landed on the moon for decades, the field is still thriving and alive, currently going through a surge in renewed interest in the zeitgeist. However, despite experiencing significant growth and innovation, some challenges remain.”

The biggest challenge in the industry today is the cost of access. Launching satellites and missions into space can be extremely expensive, limiting the frequency and scale of operations. For example, Blue Origin charges $200,000 to $300,000 per person for suborbital flights. The cost easily jumps into the range of tens of millions of dollars for clients who want to go into orbit. Apart from tourism, the same prohibitive costs persist for commercial ventures that aim to launch satellites for worldwide communications.

Another problem plaguing the industry is the accumulation of defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other debris that poses a threat to active satellites and spacecraft. Addressing space debris and ensuring sustainable space practices is crucial. Once in orbit, spacecraft and satellites are also susceptible to damage from space weather events such as solar flares and geomagnetic storms.

While solutions can be found for the aforementioned challenges, they are compounded by complex international and national regulations, which can make it difficult for companies seeking to launch and operate in different regions. Moreover, as the number of satellites and interconnected space systems grows, so does the risk of cyberattacks that could disrupt critical space infrastructure. Finally, the available radio frequency spectrum for satellite communications is also finite, and increased demand can lead to congestion and signal interference.

EarlyBirds co-founder Kris Poria weighs in by saying, “Despite the technical and regulatory roadblocks, there are distinct opportunities for entrenched players to take advantage of. For starters, the demand for high-speed internet and global connectivity holds great potential for satellite-based communication services. Satellites also provide valuable data for various industries, including agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning. Advances in miniaturization and the proliferation of small satellites enable cost-effective constellations for various applications. If you are working on solutions to make the best use of these opportunities, we urge you to sign up for the EarlyBirds platform as an Innovator by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.”

Like the spaceflights offered by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, the emerging space tourism sector offers opportunities for companies to provide suborbital and orbital experiences to private individuals. Exploration and potential extraction of valuable resources from celestial bodies, such as asteroids and the Moon, could also revolutionize industries on Earth and beyond.

Ongoing missions to explore other planets, moons, and celestial bodies continue to present opportunities for scientific discoveries and technological advancements. The unique environment of space also offers opportunities for manufacturing processes that are not possible on Earth, such as producing high-quality materials with minimal impurities. To ensure their missions succeed, companies are exploring ways to extend the lifespan of satellites through servicing missions and actively removing debris to ensure the long-term sustainability of space activities.

EarlyBirds enables organizations to become self-learning by sparking continuous improvement across all business units, resolving business and technical challenges quickly, and exploring disruptive business models, solutions, and innovations. The OSINT platform brings together early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts to solve the hardest problems in their respective technological domains, including the space and satellite industry.

The platform’s Explorer Program is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. Its Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

Business leaders and government personnel willing to fund the innovators working tirelessly in the space and satellite industries are urged to sign up as Early Adopters on the platform by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

