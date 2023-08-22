Flash News: OKX Wallet is the First Multi-Chain Wallet to Enable Bitcoin Ordinals Minting on Mobile

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 22, 2023.



OKX Wallet is the First Multi-Chain Wallet to Enable Bitcoin Ordinals Minting on Mobile

OKX Wallet is the first multi-chain Web3 wallet to enable the creation of Bitcoin Ordinals on mobile. This announcement follows the launch of its Ordinals creation feature for web users on OKX Wallet's Ordinals Market, a one-stop hub for trading and inscribing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs, on July 17, 2023.

With this addition, users of OKX Wallet can now:

Create Ordinals NFTs using images, videos and GIFs, as well as text in single or bulk entries

Create BRC-20 tokens

By enabling Ordinals minting on web and now mobile, OKX continues to demonstrate its support for the Bitcoin ecosystem. In recent months, the exchange also enabled users of OKX Wallet to:

View, transfer, buy, sell and list BRC-20 tokens and Bitcoin NFTs

Stake Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens via the OKX Web3 DeFi aggregator

OKX is a longstanding supporter of Bitcoin, having integrated the Lightning Network to its centralized exchange over two years ago to enable faster and cheaper BTC deposits and withdrawals. OKX Wallet will introduce additional Bitcoin-related capabilities in the coming weeks and months.

'Ordinals', or Bitcoin NFTs, have gained significant popularity in 2023. They are created by inscribing content onto a 'Satoshi', the lowest denomination of a Bitcoin.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases.

DEX: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.