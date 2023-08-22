KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme, announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 11 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 11-08-2023 85.000 5.513.559 € 64,87 € 64,44 € 65,50 € 14-08-2023 63.000 4.112.489 € 65,28 € 64,24 € 65,64 € 15-08-2023 50.000 3.247.360 € 64,95 € 64,84 € 65,30 € 16-08-2023 96.000 6.109.920 € 63,65 € 63,18 € 64,62 € 17-08-2023 90.000 5.664.501 € 62,94 € 62,46 € 63,44 € 18-08-2023 86.265 5.361.370 € 62,15 € 61,74 € 62,52 €

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 470.265 on 18 August 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment