ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

22 August 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 21 August 2023, Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, brought 3,197 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,062.95 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 26,000 ordinary shares, being 0.038% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:



Clare Glynn,

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395