AKVA group ASA: Acquisition of controlling ownership in Submerged AS

AKVA group ASA (AKVA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 51% of the shares in Submerged AS (Submerged) to further strengthen its digital capabilities.

Submerged has successfully developed and commercialized a camera system and software for fish-welfare, lice counting and biomass measurement.

AKVA has the option to acquire 100% shares in Submerged in 2028 based on certain conditions.

Knut Nesse, CEO of AKVA:

“The acquisition of the majority stake in Submerged is of great strategic importance to AKVA and will further develop and complement our digital offerings to the market. By combining Submerged with our current digital products such as AKVA Fishtalk, AKVA Observe and AKVA Connect we are strengthening our AKVA Fusion® platform and can now offer a complete digital solution to enhance precision fish farming”

Dated: 22 August 2023

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.