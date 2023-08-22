Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

August 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Erkka Repo appointed Aspo Group’s Chief Financial Officer and a member of Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Erkka Repo (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Aspo Group's Chief Financial Officer and a member of Aspo's Group Executive Committee. He will start in this position latest during February, 2024. As informed earlier in May, Aspo’s current Chief Financial Officer Arto Meitsalo will continue in his current position, until proper handover of responsibilities to Erkka Repo.

Erkka has over 20 years of experience from leadership positions in UPM’s finance function in Finland and abroad. During the last two years Repo has worked as VR Group’s CFO and as a member of VR Group's management team.

"Erkka possesses the right skills to develop Aspo’s financial activities based on a strong business perspective. He has a strong background from value creation in close cooperation with the businesses. His backround and expertise have a strong fit with the needs of Aspo, and I am very glad to get him to be part of our Executive Committee” says Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson.

”Strategy implementation in Aspo is at an interesting phase. I’m excited to get involved in the growth and profit improvement in Aspo together with the staff”, says Erkka Repo.

