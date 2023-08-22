GridGain Named in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Event Stream Processing

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® , provider of a leading unified real-time data platform, today announced that it has been named in the Unified Real-Time Platforms category in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing 1.

The latest Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing (ESP) outlines an updated market definition and description – including the introduction of a new category for Unified Real-Time Platforms – as well as market direction and analysis, and recommendations for organizations looking to invest in Event Stream Processing.

According to Gartner, “Unified platforms combine many or all of the features of an ESP platform with a DBMS or in-memory data grid and a programmable application engine. Unified platforms are a relatively new kind of infrastructure software that supports operational or analytical business applications that need to process both streaming data in motion and historical data at rest. Like ESP platforms, unified platforms can execute custom business logic and analytical functions such as ML inferences and rules. However, they also have capabilities not available from ESP platforms, specifically including support for synchronous, request/reply interactions and the capability to manage long-term reference and state data.”

“We are thrilled to be named a Unified Real-Time Platform vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing,” said Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer at GridGain. “The solution described is what GridGain has been providing to our enterprise customers for years. With deep expertise in this area, we believe that GridGain is uniquely qualified to deliver the requirements of a Unified Real-Time Platform as outlined by Gartner.”

GridGain’s Unified Real-Time Data platform enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. It seamlessly combines streaming data in-motion and historical data at-rest with compute functionality to help companies handle complex analytical, streaming, and transactional data workloads, all at ultra-low latencies.

In addition to being cited as a Unified Real-Time Data platform vendor, GridGain was also mentioned in the in-memory data grids category in this report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain’s distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com .





GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.