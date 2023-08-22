Novaturas will introduce half year results for 2023

On 29th August at 9:00 AM CEO of AB “Novaturas” Mr. Vitalij Rakovski and CFO Mr. Vygantas Reifonas will present Company’s consolidated financial results for half year of 2023. At the end of the session chairman of the Board of AB “Novaturas” Mr. Gediminas Almantas will share priorities of newly appointed management board of the company.

We are kindly asking to register for the webinar using the link below:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RdtXafsBSpy0pmLYFR8yPw#/registration

