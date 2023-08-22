Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Lido to Launch ETH Staking Campaign, Offering an Additional APR of Up to 3% on ETH & stETH Staking and a DAI Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 21, 2023.



OKX Wallet Partners with Lido to Launch ETH Staking Campaign, Offering an Additional APR of Up to 3% on ETH & stETH Staking and a DAI Prize Pool

OKX Wallet has partnered with Lido, a liquid staking protocol, to launch an ETH staking campaign, giving users the opportunity to earn an enhanced APR on ETH and also win a share in a prize pool worth USD 20,000 DAI.



OKX Web3 DeFi users who stake ETH via Lido will be rewarded with an additional APR of up to 3% on their investment. The campaign begins on August 22 at 18:00 (UTC+8) and ends on November 20 at 18:00 (UTC+8).

From August 22 at 18:00 (UTC+8) to September 21 at 18:00 (UTC+8), users who access Cryptopedia, OKX's learn-to-earn crypto education platform, and stake at least USD 50 worth of ETH via the Lido Protocol will also have the chance to win a share in a prize pool worth USD 10,000 in DAI tokens. Additionally, the top three users with the highest cumulative amounts of staked ETH on Lido will share an extra USD 10,000 DAI prize pool.

Note: Bonus rewards will be applicable to users who stake ETH during the campaign period and allocated according to the proportion of the user's investment in the Lido staking pool, distributed according to block height.



For more information on the campaign, click here.

