Global Oil and Gas Industry Automation Analysis Report 2023: Revenue Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, Regional Insights

The study includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, regional analysis, segmentation by technology, and a full assessment of the key trends driving growth and influencing future market opportunities.

The global oil and gas market is currently going through an unprecedented transformation triggered by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and rely on more renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources for the future.

The digitalization and automation of processes accompanying this shift represent enormous opportunities, and the market is poised to witness significant growth in the years ahead. Spurred by technological innovation, the automation market will play a critical role in driving the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the global oil and gas market.



This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the oil and gas automation market for upstream operations, with a specific focus on four main segments:

Operational technologies, which include distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, electronics manufacturing services, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, among others

The Internet of Things

Robotics

Artificial intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas (O&G) Automation Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment - O&G Automation Market

Growth Environment Summary

Growth Environment for O&G Automation

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Automation Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by Technology

Key Competitors

Key Customers

Key Competitors by Technology

Benefits of Automation Solutions in the O&G Industry

Investment Drivers for Automation in the O&G Industry

Industry SWOT Analysis by Region

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Market Driver Impact by Region

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Restraint Impact by Region

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Revenue by Technology

Revenue Analysis by Technology

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Competitive Analysis - Automation

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - AI

Emerging Trends - AI

AI Applications in O&G

Highlights of Key Vendors - AI

Highlights of Key Adopters - AI

AI Drivers and Restraints

Key Growth Metrics - AI

Revenue Forecast - AI

Revenue Forecast by Region - AI

Revenue Forecast Analysis - AI

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - AI

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - IoT

Emerging Trends - IoT

IoT Applications in O&G

Highlights of Key Vendors - IoT

Highlights of Key Adopters - IoT

IoT Drivers and Restraints

Key Growth Metrics - IoT

Revenue Forecast - IoT

Revenue Forecast by Region - IoT

Revenue Forecast Analysis - IoT

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - IoT

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Robotics

Emerging Trends - Robotics

Robotics Applications in O&G

Highlights of Key Vendors - Robotics

Highlights of Key Adopters - Robotics

Robotics Drivers and Restraints

Key Growth Metrics - Robotics

Revenue Forecast - Robotics

Revenue Forecast by Region - Robotics

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Robotics

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Robotics

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - OT

Emerging Trends - OTs

OT Applications in O&G

Highlights of Key Vendors - OTs

Highlights of Key Adopters - OTs

OT Drivers and Restraints

Key Growth Metrics - OT

Revenue Forecast - OT

Revenue Forecast by Region - OT

Revenue Forecast Analysis - OT

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - OT

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics for Subsea Automation

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT to Boost Efficiency and Accuracy

Growth Opportunity 4: Automation Technologies for Optimizing Efficiency in the Drilling Process

Growth Opportunity 5: AI and IoT Duo for Predictive Maintenance

9 Next Steps

