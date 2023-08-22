$25+ Billion Smart Agriculture Markets - Global Forecast to 2028: Rising Global Population and Emergence of Agriculture 4.0 to Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Agriculture Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Agriculture Type, Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small), Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring) and Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to surge from an estimated USD 16.2 billion in 2023 to a robust USD 25.4 billion by 2028, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during this period.

Innovative farming techniques powered by Internet of Things (IoT) are reshaping the agricultural landscape, driving the global smart agriculture market to new heights.

Smart agriculture encompasses a range of IoT-based farming products that empower farmers to optimize crop yields and enhance livestock health through remote monitoring and data-driven decision-making. Advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud-based machine learning, satellite imagery, GPS devices, and sophisticated analytics are providing small farm owners the means to bolster profitability by achieving higher crop yields and better price control.

The increasing global population's demand for food coupled with a shortage of skilled labor in the agriculture sector are prime drivers behind the expansion of the smart agriculture market. As the world grapples with a growing need for sustenance, the market is poised to revolutionize traditional farming practices, heralding a more efficient and productive era for agriculture.

In 2022, the Americas emerged as a stronghold for the smart agriculture market, securing the largest market share. It was followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The prevalence of key industry players offering smart agriculture solutions, escalating water scarcity concerns, rising food demand, and the prevalence of medium and large farms are the pivotal growth catalysts for the Americas.

The North American region, in particular, stands as a trailblazer in the smart agriculture domain. Governments here are propelling the sector's growth by incentivizing farm owners to adopt smart irrigation tools through rebates and subsidies.

Leading the charge in the smart agriculture arena are industry giants such as Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc. (US), AGCO Corporation (US), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), and DeLaval (Sweden), among others. With technology at the forefront, the smart agriculture market is ushering in an era of data-driven agricultural revolution, reshaping how farming is conducted on a global scale.

Precision farming segment to lead smart agriculture market from 2023 to 2028

The rapid adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative devices to cultivate high-yield crops is expected to drive the growth of the precision farming market during the forecast period.

Other factors that are facilitating the adoption of precision farming tools include accessibility of better education and training modules to farmers, data sharing facilities, easy availability of financial resources, as well as increasing consumer demand for organic food.

Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing deployment and installation of precision feeding systems, field and livestock monitoring systems, and robotic systems in farms have led to a surge in demand for specialized services for smart agriculture.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Global Population and Emergence of Agriculture 4.0 to Fuel Market Growth

Hardware Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Precision Farming Projected to Lead Smart Agriculture Market from 2023 to 2028

Medium-Sized Farms to Dominate Smart Agriculture Market During Forecast Period

Americas to Capture Largest Market Share from 2023 to 2028

China to Register Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Global Population Creating Pressure on Food Supply System

Shortage of Skilled Labor in Agriculture Sector

Surging Use of Modern Technologies in Agriculture

Benefits Offered by Livestock Monitoring Solutions

Rising Adoption of IoT, ROVs, and AI in Aquaculture Farming

Restraints

High Cost of Smart Agriculture Solutions

Fragmented Agriculture Sector

Opportunities

Growing Vegetarian and Vegan Population

Rising Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Solutions in Emerging Countries

Growing Use of UAVs or Drones in Agricultural Activities

Increasing Popularity of Land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems

Challenges

Reduced Profitability due to Rising Cost of Cattle Feed

Adverse Impact of Livestock Farming on Environment

Technological Trends

Internet of Things (IoT)

M2M Solutions

Robotics

AI and Blockchain in Livestock Farming

Adoption of Robotic Cages and Underwater Drones in Aquaculture Farms

Integration of Telematics with Forest Mechanization in Precision Forestry

Advent of LiDAR-Fitted UAVs in Precision Forestry

Case Study Analysis

Open Blue: Innovasea System Inc. Helps Open Blue Become Largest Open-Ocean Fish Farm in World

Earth Ocean Farms: Innovasea System Inc. Enables Earth Ocean Farms to Expand Production with Rugged Evolution Pens

GIFAS: Philips Led Solutions Offer New Possibilities for Salmon Industry

Erko Seafood AS: AKVA Group Helps Erko Seafood as with Precision Aquaculture Products

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape in Smart Agriculture

US: Agricultural Data Act 2018

National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA)

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

Nature Conservation - European Union (EU)

Tariff and Regulations Related to Precision Farming and Smart Greenhouses

Tariff and Regulations Related to Precision Aquaculture

Government Policies and Subsidies

China

National Plan for Agricultural and Rural Informatization: China 14Th Five-Year Plan (2021-2026)

New Guidelines for Modernization of Agriculture Sector in China

Current State of Development of Smart Agriculture Machinery in China

Pollution and Climate Smart Agriculture in China (PACSAC)

World Bank Initiatives Toward Promoting Green Agriculture and Rural Development in China

India

Greenhouse Farming Subsidy in India

Government Initiatives for Promoting Organic Farming in India

Government Partnerships for Smart Agriculture

Netherlands

Climate Smart Agriculture Initiatives in Netherlands

Major Government Initiatives and Subsidy Programs in Netherlands

Support for Organic Farmers

Greenhouse as Source of Energy

Subsidy Scheme for Agricultural Innovation North Brabant, 2020-2023

Azerbaijan

Government Investments and Support for Agriculture Sector in Azerbaijan

Recent Government Reforms and Policies in Agriculture Sector

Digital Agriculture Transformation in Azerbaijan Through Setting Up Agroparks

Spain

Recent Government Policies in Agriculture

Spanish Government Approved Strategic Plan for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) of Agri-Food Sector in Early 2022

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and National Innovation Company (ENISA) in Spain Allocated Euro 13 Million to Technology-based Agriculture Business Projects

Subsidy Schemes for Irrigation Projects in Spain

Turkey

Current Landscape of Smart Agriculture Technology in Turkey

Policies and Implementation of Smart Agriculture Technologies in Turkey

Eleventh Development Plan Was Created in July 2019

Company Profiles

Key Players

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Agco Corporation (Precision Planting, LLC)

Topcon Positioning Systems

Delaval

AKVA Group

Allflex Livestock Intelligence (MSD Animal Health)

Innovasea Systems Inc.

Afimilk Ltd.

Heliospectra AB

Other Players

Ponsse OYJ

Raven Industries, Inc. (CNH Industrial N.V.)

Komatsu Forest

ScaleAQ

Tigercat International Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Certhon

Nedap N.V.

Agjunction LLC

Argus Control Systems Limited

Dairymaster

Dickey-John

Abaco Group

Teejet Technologies

Fancom BV (Subsidiary of CTB, Inc.)

Lumigrow, Inc.

Ceres Imaging, Inc.

Sensaphone

Boumatic

CPI Equipment Inc.

