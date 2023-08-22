Next Generation 911 (NG911) Vision and Progress - The Future of Public Safety with Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes critical industry trends and market dynamics; identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2022-2027); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.
NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders.
More specifically, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.
The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, connected vehicles, and wearables will trigger new growth opportunities for NG911 systems that can source, manage, and monetize connected data sources to enhance incidence intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be critical to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources now enabled with NG911.
The ability to determine "what is relevant" versus "what is noise" in the context of an emergency event will be essential in order to optimize outcomes. Moreover, recent advancements in cloud-based platforms for Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS), call handling equipment (CHE), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operational solutions have reduced costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. NG911 Growth Environment
- NG911 Growth Environment
2.Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry
- Strategic Imperative: Transformative Mega Trends
3. The NG911 Vision
- NG911 High-level Objectives
- The Next Generation of Public Safety
- The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911
- NG911 Technical Discussion: The Various 'Flavors' of NG911
- Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System
- Scope of Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total NG911 Market
- The NG911 Ecosystem
- Segmentation & Definitions
- Company Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Driver
- Growth Restraints
- NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements
- Revenue Forecast
- Funding - Trends & Opportunities
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecasts Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers
- Competitive Environment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Metrics - Forecast Considerations
- Market Penetration Forecast
- Market Penetration Analysis
- US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (2022)
- Key Considerations in a NG911 Award
- Market Share
- A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model
- Market Share Analysis
- Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- NG911 GIS Market Penetration Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Discussion
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: NGCS Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers
- Growth Opportunity 4: GIS Providers
- Growth Opportunity 5: PSAP Operational Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lamolg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.