Next Generation 911 (NG911) Vision and Progress - The Future of Public Safety with Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the publisher outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes critical industry trends and market dynamics; identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2022-2027); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.

NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders.

More specifically, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.



The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, connected vehicles, and wearables will trigger new growth opportunities for NG911 systems that can source, manage, and monetize connected data sources to enhance incidence intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be critical to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources now enabled with NG911.

The ability to determine "what is relevant" versus "what is noise" in the context of an emergency event will be essential in order to optimize outcomes. Moreover, recent advancements in cloud-based platforms for Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS), call handling equipment (CHE), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operational solutions have reduced costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. NG911 Growth Environment

NG911 Growth Environment

2.Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry

Strategic Imperative: Transformative Mega Trends

3. The NG911 Vision

NG911 High-level Objectives

The Next Generation of Public Safety

The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911

NG911 Technical Discussion: The Various 'Flavors' of NG911

Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System

Scope of Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total NG911 Market

The NG911 Ecosystem

Segmentation & Definitions

Company Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Driver

Growth Restraints

NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements

Revenue Forecast

Funding - Trends & Opportunities

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecasts Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers

Competitive Environment

Market Dynamics

Market Metrics - Forecast Considerations

Market Penetration Forecast

Market Penetration Analysis

US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (2022)

Key Considerations in a NG911 Award

Market Share

A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model

Market Share Analysis

Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

NG911 GIS Market Penetration Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Market Discussion

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 2: NGCS Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers

Growth Opportunity 4: GIS Providers

Growth Opportunity 5: PSAP Operational Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lamolg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.