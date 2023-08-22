Airless Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth & Report Outlook by 2030 | Revolutionizing Eco-Friendly Packaging Technology

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airless packaging market size is predicted to grow during the forecast duration of 2023-2030. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Airless Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

One of the key factors boosting demand for airless packaging is the rising need for high shelf life, especially in food & beverages and personal care products. Several cosmetic brand owners prefer airless packaging over conventional packaging methods as it prevents oxidation and improves the shelf life of products.

Airless packaging refers to a type of packaging that is designed to dispense products without allowing air to enter the container. This is achieved through various mechanisms such as piston systems, pouches, and bags that collapse as the product is dispensed. The primary purpose of airless packaging is to extend the shelf life of products, prevent contamination, and ensure accurate dosing.

Airless packaging refers to a type of packaging design that minimizes the contact between the product and air, helping to preserve the product's integrity, extend its shelf life, and reduce the need for certain preservatives.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Airless Packaging Market Report are:

AptarGroup, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Quadpack

ALBEA S.A.

HCP Packaging

Albea Beauty Holdings S.A.

LUMSON SPA

Libo Cosmetics Company

Fusion Packaging

WestRock Company

ABC Packaging Ltd

Report Highlights:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019-2021 Forecast Year 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Material

By Product

End-User Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Geographies Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the airless packaging market typically includes various factors such as packaging type, material, end-use industry, and geographic region. Here's a general overview of how the airless packaging market might be segmented:

1. Packaging Type:

Airless packaging can come in various forms, each suited for different types of products and applications. Common packaging types in the airless packaging market include:

Bottles

Jars

Tubes

Pumps and sprayers

Syringes

Pouches and bags

2. End-Use Industry:

Airless packaging is used across a range of industries to package various types of products. Some of the key end-use industries that utilize airless packaging include:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Home Care

3. Geographic Region:

The airless packaging market can be segmented by geographic regions, taking into account regional preferences, regulations, and market dynamics. Regions commonly considered include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Each of these segments can provide valuable insights into the demand, trends, challenges, and opportunities within the airless packaging market.

Report Coverage:

The report aims to provide the readers with an in-depth understanding of the driving and challenging factors affecting the growth dynamics of the global market over the forecast timeframe.

Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers :

Preservative-Free and Clean Label Trends: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with fewer preservatives and additives. Airless packaging assists in preserving product integrity, reducing the need for preservatives, and aligning with clean label trends.

E-Commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce has created demand for packaging solutions that are both leak-proof and durable during transit. Airless packaging's ability to prevent leakage and maintain product efficacy makes it suitable for e-commerce distribution.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: Some airless packaging options are designed to be eco-friendly and reduce waste. This appeals to environmentally conscious consumers and aligns with sustainability goals.

Restraints :

Cost Considerations: The manufacturing and assembly of airless packaging systems can be more complex and costly than traditional packaging methods. This can potentially impact product pricing.

Environmental Concerns: While some airless packaging solutions are eco-friendly, others might involve multiple components that are not easily recyclable or reusable, contributing to environmental challenges.

Limited Applicability: Airless packaging might not be suitable for all product types or industries. Its use is more common for products that require extended shelf life, controlled dispensing, and protection from external factors.

Regional Insights:

A substantial growth in the number of working women in the country and the surging demand for beauty and personal care products are likely to propel the airless packaging market growth in North America.

Airless packaging market showed varying trends and dynamics in different regions around the world. Regional insights provide valuable information about the preferences, trends, challenges, and opportunities specific to each geographic area

Key Factors Driving the Airless Packaging Market:

Product Protection: Airless packaging helps protect sensitive products, such as cosmetics, skincare, pharmaceuticals, and certain food items, from exposure to air, light, and contaminants. This prolongs the shelf life and maintains product efficacy.

Consumer Demand for Preservative-Free Products: Many consumers are seeking products with fewer preservatives and additives. Airless packaging can help reduce the need for these additives by minimizing exposure to air and contaminants.

Sustainable Packaging: Some airless packaging solutions are designed to be eco-friendly and reduce waste. This aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options.

E-Commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce has driven the need for packaging that can withstand transportation and prevent leakage. Airless packaging's ability to dispense products without air exposure makes it suitable for e-commerce distribution.

Premium Branding and Consumer Experience: Airless packaging is often associated with premium products due to its sleek design and functional benefits. Brands can use airless packaging to enhance their product presentation and offer a unique consumer experience.

Innovation in Dispensing Mechanisms: Advances in airless packaging technology have led to innovations in dispensing mechanisms, allowing for precise dosing and controlled dispensing of products.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers in the industry adopt various innovative strategies, such as the launch of new products & technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships with other companies, and so on, to enhance profits and maintain their foothold in the business sphere. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products after conducting an in-depth study of the market and its target audience.



