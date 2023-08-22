Global Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market 2023-2030 with Country-wise Data on Consumer Electronics, Furniture, Food & Beverage, Toy & Stationery, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Other Products

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving this growth of the market include rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, and the growth of organized retail. Moreover, physical supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to continue to play a significant role in the retail industry, particularly in emerging economies where the middle class is growing and demand for convenience is increasing.

With the rise of e-commerce, more supermarkets and hypermarkets are expanding their online offerings to meet the growing demand for online shopping.



Segmental Outlook



The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market is segmented based on the type, and product. Based on the type, the market is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket. Further, on the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, furniture, food and beverage, toy and stationery, personal care and cosmetic, home textile, fashion and apparel, and other. Among the product segment, the food and beverages sub-segment is expected to cater prominent market share over the forecast period.

Food & Beverages Sub-Segment Anticipated to Hold a Prominent Share



The food and beverages segment is the leading segment in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market. This segment includes a wide range of products such as fresh produce, packaged food and beverages, and others. Food and beverage products are the core offering of supermarkets and hypermarkets and typically account for a significant portion of their revenue. The demand for food and grocery products is relatively stable and less impacted by economic fluctuations compared to other segments, making it a key driver of growth in the market.



Regional Outlook



The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among these, the Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to cater prominent growth over the forecast period, however, the North American region is projected to experience considerable growth in the supermarkets and hypermarkets market.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold Prominent Share



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the supermarkets and hypermarkets market in the coming years, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. This region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, which are among the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be driven by a growing middle-class population that is increasingly demanding convenience, quality, and value for money.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market include Walmart Inc., Carrefour S.A., Tesco PLC, Aldi Group, Ahold Delhaize, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in Jan 2021, Walmart Inc. announced plans to launch its own fintech startup to offer financial products and services to its customers. The move is expected to provide customers with greater access to affordable financial solutions while also increasing customer loyalty for Walmart.



