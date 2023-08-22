VivaGym, the largest health club operator in the Iberian Peninsula, builds its impressive growth journey with Agillic

With locations across the Iberian Peninsula, VivaGym Group has established itself as a
prominent player in the fitness industry, offering more than 100 classes per week, accessible
club locations, extensive opening hours and everything without contract. As part of its ongoing
dedication to delivering exceptional experiences, VivaGym Group sought a robust omnichannel
marketing automation platform to strengthen its member engagement and drive business
growth.
Agillic's best-of-breed platform, coupled with its expertise in delivering personalised customer
journeys, proved to be the ideal solution. With Agillic, VivaGym Group can leverage member
data, behavioural insights, and advanced segmentation to tailor marketing communications
based on individual preferences and needs. This tailored approach will allow VivaGym Group to
reach the right audience with the right message, at the right time, through various channels
such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more.
“The main objective of VivaGym Group is to help all of our members achieve their goals and
bring health and well-being closer. Personalising and targeting communication throughout a
member’s journey is essential as it helps us offer each member what they really need. And we
can provide that with a quality experience. Agillic has integrated smoothly with both brands in
our Group: VivaGym in Spain and FitnessHut in Portugal. And the support team at Agillic has
provided extensive product and industry knowledge, making our move to the platform an easy
one. With this partnership, we are confident that we can optimise our marketing efforts,
strengthen member loyalty, and drive the growth of our business.” — Isabel Rivillas, Marketing
Manager, VivaGym Group
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agilic adds:
“VivaGym ‘s commitment to exceptional member experiences aligns perfectly with Agillic's
vision, and we are delighted to help them engage with their members on a more personalised
level, creating stronger connections and driving long-term loyalty. This represents a significant
step forward in the Group’s member experience-centric approach, ensuring members receive
targeted communications that resonate with their fitness goals and preferences. By leveraging
Agillic's capabilities, VivaGym will be able to deepen member engagement, boost member
retention, and ultimately drive revenue growth. And we’re excited to be a part of that growth
journey.”
About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company
offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content
to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered
in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com