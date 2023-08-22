Halal Food and Beverages Market to Hit USD 3.27 Trillion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal food and beverages market size was USD 1.96 trillion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 2.09 trillion in 2021 to USD 3.27 trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to our researchers, the growing Islamic population across the globe coupled with the rising consumer worries concerning food safety, superiority, and animal brutality have substantially upsurged the demand for halal food & beverages. Moreover, the constantly extending distribution network and the assessment in customer buying configurations are projected to further power the global market in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Covered in the Halal Food and Beverages Market:

Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

American Foods Group, LLC (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

BRF S.A. (State of São Paulo, Brazil)

Saffron Road (Connecticut, U.S.)

Tahira Foods Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Al Islami Foods (Dubai, UAE)

QL Foods Sdn Bhd (Perak, Malaysia)

DagangHalal Group (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.56% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.27 Trillion Halal Food and Beverages Market Size in 2020 USD 1.96 Trillion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 204 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverages Market Growth Drivers Increasing Islamic Population & Moving Customer Responsiveness to Fuel Market Growth



Commotion in Supply Chain to Hinder Market Growth amid COVID-19 Crisis

The preliminary months of the COVID-19 pandemic had disturbed all stages in the supply chain cycle of the halal food and beverage industry. The prominent manufacturers in Islamic and non-Islamic nations registered a decline in the workforce which considerably impacted the production ability. Additionally, the strike in demand for retail products such as pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meat products too adversely influenced the industry.

The affirmative progression in the customer's preferences for halal products owing to their welfare and superiority is estimated to drive the halal food and beverages market growth in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation

By Product

Meat

Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Cereal & Grain-Based Products

Non-Dairy Beverages

Fruits

Vegetables & Nuts

By Distribution Channel

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

By Geographically

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Islamic Population & Moving Customer Responsiveness to Fuel Market Growth

Islam is the quickest-growing religion globally, which affirmatively impacts the global demand for halal food & beverage products. As per the latest record declared by the Government of Saudi Arabia, the global Muslim population signifies about 28.26% of the total world population.

Additionally, the rising consciousness among the Muslim population concerning the requirement and inevitability to ingest only halal food predominantly powers the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing dispensable revenue levels of the Islamic population are further anticipated to thrust the market growth during the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum halal food and beverages market share and was valued at USD 1.20 trillion in 2020. The largest Islamic population is focused in the Asia Pacific region as the four biggest nations in terms of the Muslim population are situated on this continent, comprising India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The Middle East and Africa have huge latent market growth as the customers in this region are principally Muslim with increasing per capita revenues.

Europe is observing significant growth in the market. Surging flexible incomes coupled with a rising Muslim population is estimated to elevate the demand for halal products.

Trends Shaping the Halal Food and Beverages Market

Halal Certification: The demand for certified Halal products is a driving force in the market. Consumers seek assurance that the products they purchase meet the stringent Halal standards, creating opportunities for companies to obtain Halal certification.

The demand for certified Halal products is a driving force in the market. Consumers seek assurance that the products they purchase meet the stringent Halal standards, creating opportunities for companies to obtain Halal certification. Innovation and Diversification: The market is witnessing innovation in product development, with a focus on healthier, organic, and sustainable options. From Halal-certified fast food chains to gourmet Halal cuisine, the market is becoming more diverse.

The market is witnessing innovation in product development, with a focus on healthier, organic, and sustainable options. From Halal-certified fast food chains to gourmet Halal cuisine, the market is becoming more diverse. Clean Label and Transparency: Consumers are increasingly conscious about the ingredients in their food and beverages. This has prompted companies to emphasize transparency and adopt "clean label" practices, which align well with Halal requirements.

Consumers are increasingly conscious about the ingredients in their food and beverages. This has prompted companies to emphasize transparency and adopt "clean label" practices, which align well with Halal requirements. Plant-Based and Vegan Halal Products: The rise in plant-based and vegan lifestyles has led to the emergence of Halal-certified plant-based alternatives, catering to consumers with various dietary preferences.

Competitive Landscape

The major players such as Cargill, Inc., Nestle S.A., and Unilever are fixated on novel product improvements, collaborations, and procurements to associate the market. The advent of small-scale companies in this market expressively donates to the competition occurring within the market, which has an optimistic influence on the market's growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Halal Food and Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Meat, Poultry and Seafood Dairy Products Cereal and Grain-based Products Non-dairy Beverages Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts By Distribution Channel Traditional Retailers Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



To Be Continued…!

Industry Development

January 2021: Koita, a UAE-based milk company, has declared that it has received Halal authorization for its goods and is set to magnify its business across the Asia Pacific region.

