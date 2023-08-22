The Sic wafer polishing market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SiC Wafer Polishing Market by Product Type, application, Process, & Region - Global Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486366/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the growing adoption of SiC-based devices in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles is fueling the demand for high-quality polished wafers.



By product type, the diamond slurry sic wafer polishing centrifuges segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028.



Based on the product type, the Sic wafer polishing market made of diamond slurry sic wafer polishing centrifuge is regarded as one of the greatest product types.The inherent hardness and sharpness of diamond particles make them highly effective in tackling the challenges presented by SiC wafers, resulting in precise material removal and exceptional surface smoothness.



As demand for SiC-based power electronics, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices continues to surge, manufacturers seek advanced and reliable polishing solutions. Diamond slurry products meet these requirements, offering excellent control over material removal rates and superior planarization, leading to enhanced device performance and yield.



By process, Chemical mechanical polishing process estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on application, the chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) segment is expected to be the most significant in the sic wafer polishing market during the forecast period due to Its unique capacity to give a highly controlled and exact polishing procedure.CMP combines chemical reactions and mechanical abrasion to provide superior planarization and surface smoothness on SiC wafers, both of which are required for high-performance semiconductor devices.



Its success is also due to its compatibility with diverse SiC substrate types and its ability to handle larger wafer sizes, answering the semiconductor industry’s aspirations for advanced applications. Furthermore, the efficacy of CMP in eliminating flaws and impurities from SiC wafers makes it a preferred method for producing reliable and high-quality devices.



The Sic wafer polishing market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028.Asia Pacific is one of the key markets of sic wafer polishing considering these factors, as the region is a major hub for the electronics and semiconductor industries, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan playing significant roles in global semiconductor production.



The growing demand for SiC-based devices, such as power electronics, RF components, and LEDs, is driving the need for high-quality polished SiC wafers, fostering the expansion of the polishing market.



The Sic wafer polishing market report is dominated by players such as Kemet International (UK), Entegris (US), Iljin Diamond (US), Fujimi Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (US), JSR Corporation (Japan), Engis Corporation (US), Ferro Corporation (US), 3M (US), SKC (South Korea), DuPont Incorporated (US), Fujifilm Holding America Corporation (US), and others.



The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the sic wafer polishing based on type, design type, application, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product launches, agreements, contracts, partnerships, and acquisitions undertaken by them in the market.



