Laboratory Gas Generators Market - Emerging Pharmaceutical Industry and Demand for Packaged Food Drive Growth

The global laboratory gas generator market is forecast to witness strong growth, with at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022 to 2028.

The laboratory gas generator market is witnessing significant trends and drivers, including the emerging pharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for packaged food. As manufacturers focus on innovative product development to meet specific utilization requirements, the demand for laboratory gas generators is expected to rise with the surge in drug product demand, requiring analysis post-production. The technique of gas chromatography, essential for sample differentiation and component identification, will play a vital role in driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Insights:

Nitrogen gas generators dominated the market in 2022, with widespread adoption in various industries such as food, semiconductors, petroleum, chemistry, and research institutes. The growth is driven by increasing analytical techniques' importance in drug and food approval processes, rising concerns about food safety, and enhanced R&D spending in multiple sectors.

Gas chromatography held the largest market share among applications in 2022. The technique is extensively used to separate, detect, and quantify the components of a sample mixture, making it a crucial tool in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, and drug development.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global laboratory gas generator market due to its well-established infrastructure and high R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry. The US, in particular, showcases substantial investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies, creating a positive impact on the demand for laboratory gas generators.

Competitive Landscape:

The laboratory gas generator market is characterized by major players such as PerkinElmer Inc., Parker Hannifin, Peak Scientific Instruments, and Claind, alongside other domestic and global competitors. The competition is expected to revolve around factors like durability, tool performance, lifespan, price, and customization as international players expand their presence in the industry. The report profiles other players including:

Linde plc

Valco Instruments Company, Inc

ErreDue s.p.a

F-DGSi

LabTech

Atlas Copco

Gardner Denver

Sullair, LLC

LNI Swissgas

On Site Gas Systems

Isolcell S.P.A.

Mvs Engineering PVT. Ltd

Omega Air

Compressed Air Systems

Ingersoll-Rand

GENERON

Air & Gas Technologies

Nel Hydrogen

MATHESON

A One Engineering Works

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Segmentation by Product Type

Nitrogen

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Electronics Manufacturing

Others

Hydrogen

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Oxygen

Hospitals & Clinics

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Others

Zero Air

Others

Segmentation by Application

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Analysis

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $415 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $632.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



