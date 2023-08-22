Empowering Justice for All: FieldWare Acquires Leading Client Engagement Tool Uptrust

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldWare , a leading provider of software solutions for the justice system and community supervision agencies, announced today that it has acquired Uptrust , the leading client engagement tool for public defenders and prosecutors. The acquisition of Uptrust gives FieldWare a robust product suite to solve government agencies’ biggest justice-related challenges. As an important milestone on FieldWare’s mission to broaden access to the tools necessary to improve successful justice-related program completion rates, the addition of Uptrust will enhance efficiency amongst all justice system stakeholders.

"We are honored to join FieldWare and bring Uptrust's data-driven technology to their esteemed and extensive customer base. Since our inception in 2016, Uptrust has been steadfast in its mission to eliminate technical violations, such as missed court dates, which significantly impact millions of people in America every year, often leading to unnecessary and costly nights in jail," said Jacob Sills, CEO of Uptrust. "Having aided over 990,000 clients in attending more than 4.4 million appointments and facilitating over 5.5 million messages between clients and staff, we are now excited to align with FieldWare, a company that shares our core values and represents an ideal platform for us to further invest in our product, expand our reach and play a more substantial role in enhancing justice system outcomes.”

The integration of FieldWare’s growing suite of workflow optimization software with Uptrust's communication and engagement platform will enable courts, public defenders, prosecutors and community supervision agencies to communicate with and support participants more effectively on their communication platform of choice. Together, the two organizations will engage with nearly 1 million justice involved individuals and forty thousand government staff including probation and parole officers, public defenders, prosecutors, judicial and social workers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Uptrust to the FieldWare family," said Scott Grundberg, CEO of FieldWare. "Our mission has always been to improve outcomes for those involved in the justice system by providing workflow tools and evidence-based solutions that enhance system efficiency and successful program completion rates. The acquisition of Uptrust represents a major augmentation to FieldWare’s workflow optimization and communications suite. As justice system stakeholders increasingly demand mobile-optimized products, the FieldWare suite has solutions to meet stakeholders on their communication platform of choice. With Uptrust as part of the family, FieldWare offers an unrivaled product suite, empowering agency customers to effortlessly manage remote check-in programs across all major communication channels, complementing FieldWare's market-leading Case and Treasury Management programs.”

The acquisition coincides with significant organic growth seen by FieldWare since its strategic growth investment by Taubman Capital and Jones Boys Ventures at the beginning of 2022. The acquisition of Uptrust when combined with the recent release of MySupervision and FieldMobile brings FieldWare’s established product suite to both justice workers and their clients in the field on their desired connectivity device. MySupervision is a mobile-optimized web platform designed to allow supervised individuals unparalleled transparency into their supervision process. With the release of MySupervision, FieldWare now offers supervised individuals tools to enhance successful program completion rates over the phone and on any web-enabled device. FieldMobile allows case workers access to FieldWare’s trusted case management solutions from an Android and iOS mobile application.

The unified product offering of FieldWare and Uptrust is poised to transform justice system engagement. Combined, FieldWare and Uptrust will drive positive outcomes for justice system stakeholders, fostering successful program completions and aiding agency clients in attaining their respective missions.







ABOUT FIELDWARE

FieldWare has been a trusted partner of justice system stakeholders for over 20 years. Since pioneering IVR-based remote check-in programs for community supervision agencies in 2000, FieldWare has added products to meet the needs of a variety of justice system stakeholders. FieldWare provides a comprehensive suite of case management and remote check-in tools and services that are easy to implement, integrate and simple to scale. FieldWare’s growing solution suite supports and integrates with over 50 state, county and local agency systems including some of the largest agencies in the US.

ABOUT UPTRUST

Uptrust is a leading social impact technology company focused on decreasing incarceration and humanizing the experience of going through the criminal justice system. Since its inception, the Uptrust platform has supported over 900,000 clients attending over 4 million appointments and facilitated over 5 million messages; it works with over 50 county and state agencies across public defense, specialty courts, pretrial services, and community supervision to prevent technical violations. Uptrust has won numerous awards, including but not limited to The National Association of Counties (NACo) 2022 Achievement Award, New York Times Good Tech Award, and The Aviv Foundation’s Springboard Prize.

Attachments