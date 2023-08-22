The global nutraceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7%

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutraceutical Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Product, Form, Ingredient & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486365/?utm_source=GNW





Bottles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value amongst other packaging types in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Bottles are considered the largest and fastest growing packaging type in the nutraceutical packaging market after Blisters & Strips.Bottles offer excellent product protection and durability, ensuring the integrity and safety of nutraceutical products.



They are also available in various sizes and shapes, catering to different product requirements.Additionally, bottles are convenient for storage, transportation, and usage by consumers.



The transparency of bottles allows for product visibility, which can be appealing to consumers.



Functional Foods second largest in terms of value amongst other product types in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Functional Foods are considered the second largest product type in the nutraceutical packaging market after Dietary Supplements.Functional foods are specifically formulated to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.



These products often require specialized packaging to ensure the preservation of their unique properties, such as vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds.The packaging for functional foods protects against light, moisture, and oxygen to maintain the product’s effectiveness.



Additionally, functional foods come in various forms, such as bars, powders, and beverages, each requiring specific packaging solutions. The growing demand for functional foods, driven by consumer interest in health and wellness, contributes to their significant market share in the nutraceutical packaging segment.



Powder & granules second largest in terms of value amongst other product forms in the nutraceutical packaging market, in 2022.

Powder & granules are considered the second largest product form in the nutraceutical packaging market after tablets & capsules.Many nutraceutical products, such as protein powders, dietary supplements, and powdered beverages, are available in powder or granule form.



These products often require specific packaging solutions to ensure proper containment, ease of use, and preservation of their integrity.The packaging for powder and granule products provides protection against moisture, light, and air, which may degrade the quality and potency of the product.



Additionally, convenient packaging options such as resealable pouches or single-serve sachets enhance consumer convenience and portability. The popularity and versatility of powdered and granulated nutraceutical products contribute to their significant market share in the packaging segment.



Europe is the second largest in the nutraceutical packaging market in 2022.

Europe is the second largest region amongst others in the nutraceutical packaging market in 2022, in terms of value.Europe has a strong and well-established nutraceutical industry, characterized by a high demand for health and wellness products.



The region is home to a large population that places emphasis on healthy lifestyles and dietary supplements.Additionally, stringent regulations and quality standards in Europe drive the need for reliable and secure packaging solutions to maintain product efficacy and safety.



Furthermore, the presence of technologically advanced packaging manufacturers and a robust supply chain contribute to Europe’s significant market share in the nutraceutical packaging industry.

The key players in the nutraceutical packaging market Glenroy, Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), MOD-PAC Corporation (US), MJS Packaging (US), JohnsByrne Company (US), Amcor PLC (Australia), Amgraph Packaging, Inc., Birchwood Contract Manufacturing (US), Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany), and Comar Packaging Solutions (US).



