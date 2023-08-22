The rubber coated fabric market is projected to grow from USD 6,357 million in 2023 to USD 7,787 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Coated Fabric Market by Type, Application, End-use And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486364/?utm_source=GNW





By type, the natural rubber coated fabric is expected to be the second larger segment during 2023 to 2028.

The need for eco-friendly materials is rising as environmental sustainability is being stressed more and more.The latex of rubber trees, which is used to make natural rubber coated fabric, is regarded as a renewable and biodegradable resource.



Industries and consumers looking for environmental-friendly solutions is driving demand for natural rubber coated fabric.



By application, protective suits & gloves segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023 to 2028.

Chemical production, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, and agriculture are some of the few industries which are exposed to harmful materials, chemicals, and biological agents.Rubber coated fabric offers resistance to physical, chemical, and penetrating concerns, acting as a barrier against these occupational risks.



Thus, the desire for reliable protection drives the market for rubber coated fabric in protective suits and gloves.

• By region, Europe is expected to be the second largest market in 2023, by value.



Many industries in Europe need specialized rubber coated fabric for particular applications.For instance, rubber coated cloth is required by the marine and offshore industries for oil containment booms, fender systems, and boat covers.



Rubber coated fabric is used by the aerospace industry for gaskets, wing seals, and fuel tank gaskets on aircraft. Thus, the need for specialized rubber coated fabric in these applications fuels the market’s expansion in the region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 25%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 55%, Middle East & Africa - 3%, South America - 7%



The rubber coated fabric contactor report is dominated by players, such as Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Colmant Coated Fabrics (France), The Rubber Company (England), White Cross Rubber Products Limited (England), Caodetex S.A. (Argentina), Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Fothergill Group (England), Arville Textiles Limited (England), Zenith Rubber (India), Bobet Company (France), and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the rubber coated fabric contactor market based on type, application, end-use, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as product launch, agreement, acquisition, and investments undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the rubber coated fabric contactor market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (stringent regulatory requirements for worker’s safety), restraints (availability of substitute), opportunities (technological advancement), and challenges (fluctuating raw material prices) influencing the growth of the rubber coated fabric contactor market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the rubber coated fabric contactor market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the rubber coated fabric contactor market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various production technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rubber coated fabric contactor market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Colmant Coated Fabrics (France), The Rubber Company (England), White Cross Rubber Products Limited (England), Caodetex S.A. (Argentina), Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Fothergill Group (England), Arville Textiles Limited (England), Zenith Rubber (India), Bobet Company (France), among others in the rubber coated fabric contactor market.

