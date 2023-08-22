The ABS market is projected to reach USD 39.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% from USD 28.6 billion in 2023

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market by Type, Grade, Manufacturing Process, Technology, Applications And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486363/?utm_source=GNW





The transparent segment type is projected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Transparent ABS is the second fastest-growing segment due to its versatility and increasing demand in various industries.Its unique properties, including transparency, translucency, and impact resistance, make it a preferred choice for applications such as automotive lenses, medical equipment, display cases, and lighting fixtures.



As industries seek visually appealing and durable materials, the usage of transparent ABS continues to surge, driving its rapid growth and market significance.



Continuous mass polymerization is projected to grow at the fastest rate among the manufacturing processes in the ABS market.



Continuous mass polymerization is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the ABS market due to its advantages such as high production efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and consistent product quality.Continuous mass polymerization allows for continuous & uninterrupted production, reducing downtime, and increasing productivity.



Additionally, it offers better control over process parameters, resulting in improved product characteristics. These factors contribute to the growing adoption of continuous mass polymerization in the ABS market.



Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing region in the ABS market during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second fastest-growing region in the ABS market due to the increasing demand for ABS in various end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics.The region’s growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income are driving the demand for consumer goods and automobiles, fueling the adoption of ABS in manufacturing processes.



Additionally, infrastructure development projects in the region are boosting the demand for ABS in construction applications, contributing to its significant growth potential.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the sizes of several segments and subsegments of the ABS market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-10%.

The key players in the ABS market are LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), ChiMei Corporation (Taiwan), INEOS Styrolution (Germany), PetroChina Co Ltd. (China), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (Taiwan), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Lotte Chemical (South Korea), Versalis (Italy), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), and Covestro AG (Germany), Trinseo(US), Techno UMG Ltd(Japan), Tianjin Dagu Chemical (China) , The Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company (Iran) , Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Company (China), IRPC (Thailand), RTP Company (USA) and Ravago Manufacturing (USA), among others. The ABS market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, investments, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.



