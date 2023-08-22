Global Employment Services Market Report 2023-2027: Executive Search and Recruitment Agencies Embrace AI Technology for Streamlined Hiring

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Services Global Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The global employment services market grew from $1.6 trillion in 2022 to $1.78 trillion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The market is projected to expand further to $2.62 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for employment services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.













Executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify the recruitment process. Additionally, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews.

For instance, the ARYA platform by Leo force uses artificial intelligence to analyze profiles, resumes, and information on the web to screen job applicants. Olivia, a chat bot communicates with candidates through mobile platforms or social channels to schedule interviews.



Major companies in the employment services market are Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Hays PLC, Kelly Services Inc., ADP LLC, Insperity, Inc., Robert Half International Inc., and Korn Ferry.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.78 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.62 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

