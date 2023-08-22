The global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market by Product, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486362/?utm_source=GNW





The equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on equipment, the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into equipment, contrast agents, and software and services.The contrast-enhanced ultrasound equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the launch of technologically advanced systems and the rising use of contrast-enhanced ultrasound systems by end users.



The therapeutic applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications.The therapeutic application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.



Factors such as the increasing use of contrast agents for targeted drug delivery and patient monitoring are driving market growth.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The contrast-enhanced ultrasound market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of major players in the region.The healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as China and India, is evolving at a rapid pace, leading to major investments in advanced imaging systems by hospitals and diagnostic centers.



These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market in this region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Rest of the World-8%



The prominent players in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market are GE Healthcare (US), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market based on product, application, end-user, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to three main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall contrast-enhanced ultrasound market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising partnerships and collaborations between market players), restraints (side effects of contrast agents), opportunities (growth opportunities in emerging countries and rising number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers), and challenges (shortage of skilled sonographers and presence of alternative techniques) influencing the growth of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like GE Healthcare (US), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Shenzen Mindary Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ltd. (China).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486362/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________