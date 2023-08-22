Global Flavored Yogurt Market Landscape 2023-2027: Fueled by Health Consciousness and Product Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flavored yogurt market is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand from $52.83 billion in 2022 to $56.67 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $74.41 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 7%. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the rising health consciousness among consumers and a trend towards product innovations.

Health Consciousness Driving Demand

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is a significant driver for the flavored yogurt market's growth. Consumers seeking wellness-oriented lifestyles are turning to yogurt due to its digestive health and weight-conscious benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred this trend, with survey results showing that a substantial number of adults are motivated to make healthier lifestyle changes. This shift in consumer behavior is boosting the demand for flavored yogurt as a healthier food option.

Product Innovations Paving the Way

Product innovation is a prominent trend in the flavored yogurt market. Leading companies are focusing on introducing novel offerings like plant-based yogurt to cater to environmentally conscious consumers while providing the same health advantages. For instance, Indian company Epigamia launched a plant-based yogurt line in 2020, made entirely from coconut milk. This innovative product range includes options such as unsweetened coconut yogurt and coconut jaggery-flavored yogurt, aligning with the preferences of sustainability-minded consumers.

Acquisitions and Market Expansion

In the realm of acquisitions, France-based dairy products company Lactalis acquired Jalna Dairy Foods, an Australia-based producer of natural and flavored yogurt. This strategic move not only strengthened Lactalis' position in the Australian market but also showcased the industry's dynamic nature, marked by companies seeking to expand their market presence.

Regional Insights

Europe led the flavored yogurt market in 2022, underscoring its significance in the industry. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Major players shaping the flavored yogurt market include Danone SA, Lactalis, Chobani, Arla Foods amba, Emmi Nederland BV, Ultima Foods, Nestle SA, Sodiaal, Muller Corner, Parmalat, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Limited, Chi Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Mother Dairy, Britannia Nutrition Foundation, General Mills Foodservice, Stonyfield Farm, and Valio Ltd. These companies contribute to the market's growth through product innovation, acquisitions, and catering to evolving consumer preferences.

As the flavored yogurt market continues to evolve in response to health consciousness, sustainable options, and changing consumer demands, it is positioned for sustained expansion and innovation in the coming years.

