The ceramic and porcelain tableware market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028

As consumers increasingly seek products that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal, ceramic and porcelain tableware’s elegant and timeless designs are favored choices for dining experiences in both households and commercial establishments.



Bone China material to be the second fastest growing material during the forecast period.

Bone china is a type of porcelain used in the manufacturing of tableware products.It is known for its delicate appearance, lightweight feel, and superior quality.



Bone china tableware is manufactured using a combination of clay, feldspar, quartz, and bone ash.Kaolin clay, with its fine particle size and high plasticity, forms the base material, providing the necessary malleability for shaping the tableware.



Feldspar, a group of minerals, acts as a fluxing agent, reducing the clay’s melting point and facilitating the fusion of its components during firing.This addition enhances the translucency and whiteness of bone china.



Quartz, another crucial ingredient, imparts strength and stability to the final product, making it more resistant to breakage.



The slip casting technology holds the largest market share in ceramic and porcelain tableware market.



Slip casting has several advantages over other technologies in ceramic and porcelain tableware production.It enables efficient mass production with consistent shapes and thickness, making it ideal for intricate and complex designs.



The process minimizes material waste, allows for precise replication, and offers versatility in producing various tableware forms. Slip casting is cost-effective, provides a smooth surface finish, and ensures high-quality results, making it a preferred choice in the industry.



The dinnerware product holds the largest market share in ceramic and porcelain tableware market.

The ceramic and porcelain dinnerware market has shown consistent growth in recent years, driven by various factors.The increasing global population, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes have contributed to the growing demand for tableware products, including ceramic and porcelain dinnerware.



Additionally, the rising trend of home dining, and the growing focus on food presentation have further boosted the market for ceramic and porcelain dinnerware.



The commercial application holds the largest market share in ceramic and porcelain tableware market.

The commercial application of ceramic and porcelain tableware is extensive, catering to various businesses in the hospitality and foodservice industries.Restaurants, hotels, banquet halls, cafes, and catering companies rely on ceramic and porcelain dishes, bowls, platters, and servingware to showcase their culinary creations with elegance and style.



These tableware products not only contribute to the overall dining experience but also enhance the presentation of dishes, leaving a lasting impression on patrons. As the demand for unique and aesthetically pleasing table settings grows in the competitive commercial landscape, the market for ceramic and porcelain tableware is expanding to meet the needs of businesses seeking to offer exceptional dining experiences to their customers.



The supermarket holds the largest market share in ceramic and porcelain tableware market by distribution channel.



The supermarket distribution channel is the biggest distribution channel for ceramic and porcelain tableware due to its widespread presence, convenience, and ability to cater to a diverse consumer base.Supermarkets offer a one-stop shopping experience, attracting a large number of customers seeking household products, including tableware, during routine grocery shopping.



With an extensive network of stores, supermarkets provide easy accessibility to a wide selection of ceramic and porcelain tableware, making it convenient for consumers to browse and purchase these items..



North America is the second biggest market in ceramic and porcelain tableware market by region.

North America is the biggest market for ceramic and porcelain tableware due to several factors, including a high standard of living, a culture that values dining experiences, a thriving food and beverage industry, and a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products.With a large population and robust economy, North American consumers have the means and inclination to invest in high-quality tableware, making ceramic and porcelain popular choices for households and commercial establishments alike.



Moreover, the region’s diverse culinary scene and emphasis on food aesthetics drive the demand for visually appealing tableware.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation – C-Level: 25%, D-Level: 35%, and Others: 40%

• By Region – North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 35%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%

Notes: *Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Notes: Tier 1: >USD 5 Billion; Tier 2: USD 1 Billion– USD 5 Billion; and Tier 3:

Companies Covered: The companies profiled in this market research report include Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), Fiskars Group (Finland), Noritake Co., Ltd. (Japan), RAK Ceramics PJSC (United Arab Emirates), Lifetime Brands Inc. (US), Lenox Corporation (US), Rosenthal GmbH (Germany), Churchill China (UK) Limited (England), Richard Ginori Srl (Italy), Tognana Porcellane SpA (Italy), and Porzellanmanufaktur KAHLA/ Thüringen GmbH (Germany) and others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the ceramic and porcelain tableware across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, technology, product, application, distribution channel and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall ceramic and porcelain tableware market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing hospitality industry, rising influence of social media and the prevalence of food bloggers and influencers), restraints (high raw production cost) opportunities (expansion of online retail channels), and challenges (low durability) influencing the growth of the ceramic and porcelain tableware market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the ceramic and porcelain tableware market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like as Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), Fiskars Group (Finland), Noritake Co., Ltd. (Japan), RAK Ceramics PJSC (United Arab Emirates), Lifetime Brands Inc. (US), Lenox Corporation (US), Rosenthal GmbH (Germany), Churchill China (UK) Limited (England), Richard Ginori Srl (Italy), Tognana Porcellane SpA (Italy), and Porzellanmanufaktur KAHLA/ Thüringen GmbH (Germany) among others in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market.

