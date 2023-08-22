Fly Ash Market to Worth USD 20.47 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fly ash market size was USD 12.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.24 billion in 2023 to USD 20.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2023-2030 period. The expansion is on account of increasing awareness regarding the usage of the product as an additive in cement.

Fly ash is a fine powder that is a byproduct of burning pulverized coal in electric power generating plants. It is a type of coal combustion residue (CCR) that is collected from the chimneys of power plants before the flue gases are released into the atmosphere. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Fly Ash Market, 2023-2030".

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fly Ash Market Report:

Boral Ltd. (Australia)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

Holcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Charah, LLC. (U.S.)

Titan America LLC (U.S.)

Cement Australia Pty Limited (Australia)

Salt River Materials Group (U.S.)

Southeastern Fly Ash Company (U.S.)

Tarmac Holdings Limited (U.K.)

Aggregate Industries (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 20.47 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.62 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Region

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fly Ash Market Growth Drivers Rising Commercialization & Industrialization to Augment Market Growth Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Market Due to Emerging Construction Industry

Segments:

Class F Segment to Dominate Global Market Owing to Advantage of Less Heat Generation

By type, the market is bifurcated into Class F and Class C. Class F ash is created from bituminous and anthracite coals. This class consists of silica and alumina and lower calcium content. The Class F segment is expected to lead the market due to its advantages such as increased compressive strength and less heat generation.

Cement & Concrete Segment Leads the Market Due to Increased Demand from Construction Sector

Based on application, the market is categorized into cement & concretes, fills & embankments, waste stabilization, mining, oil field service, road stabilization, and others. The cement & concrete segment is anticipated to dominate the global market share due to rising product demand in the construction industry.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Construction Projects Amid Pandemic Hampered the Market Growth

Construction projects were halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed stringent restrictions on import/export activities, which directly hampered the supplies of raw materials required in the construction industry. Also, the manufacturing and production units were completely shut down during the initial lockdown phase, which created a huge impact on leading companies' productivity. Lack of raw material supplies and halted construction projects affected the global fly ash market growth during the pandemic.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insightful data regarding recent trends and advancements in the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion has been mentioned along with recent business development strategies adopted by the leading players. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period are highlighted further in this report. Regional insights on segmented areas are given and a list of key market players is mentioned further.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Commercialization & Industrialization to Augment Market Growth

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of fly ash in ceramics. Also, rising renovation and replacement activities are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing product demand from the construction industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth. The rising industrialization and commercialization activities are projected to bolster market development and expansion.

However, poor ash quality and issues pertaining to unavailability may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Market Due to Emerging Construction Industry

Asia Pacific dominates the global fly ash market share due to increasing demand for product from the cement industry. Also, leading companies in the region are expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest global market share due to the rising demand for civil engineering and construction materials, which is anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. Furthermore, rapid infrastructure development in developed countries is expected to propel industry growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Augment Growth by Forming Business Agreements

The leading players in the global market focus on forming business agreements with supporting companies to expand their business reach and improve their performance. Companies adopt recent technologies to launch new products to meet customer demands and ensure customer satisfaction. These factors ensure enhanced brand image to strengthen industry footing.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Boral entered into an agreement with Eco Material Technologies Inc. to sell its North American fly ash business for USD 755.0 million. The transaction will complete Boral’s portfolio realignment and strategic refocus on its construction materials business in Australia.

