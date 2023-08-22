Allogeneic Cell Therapy - Global Market Insights and Outlook to 2035, Fueled by Innovative Approaches, Strategic Collaborations, Substantial Investments, and Encouraging Clinical Trial Outcomes

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Source of Cell, Target Indication, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allogeneic cell therapy market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with an estimated worth of USD 0.9 billion in 2023, projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

The field of regenerative medicine has witnessed a significant evolution with the emergence of cell therapies. Among these, allogeneic cell therapy has gained substantial attention and is projected to drive transformative changes in the healthcare industry. Allogeneic cell therapies, also known as "off-the-shelf" therapies, have the potential to revolutionize treatment paradigms due to their immediate accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. In this comprehensive overview, we delve into the key drivers, trends, challenges, and growth prospects of the global allogeneic cell therapy market.

Allogeneic vs. Autologous Cell Therapy: Approaches and Advantages

Allogeneic and autologous cell therapies are two distinct approaches in the realm of regenerative medicine. Autologous therapies involve harvesting a patient's own cells, processing them ex-vivo, and then reintroducing them back into the same patient. While this approach ensures compatibility and minimizes the risk of immune rejection, it requires a longer production timeline, as each patient's cells need to be processed individually. On the other hand, allogeneic cell therapies utilize cells from a healthy donor, which can be administered directly to a genetically similar patient or stored in a cell bank for future use.

The key advantage of allogeneic cell therapy lies in its off-the-shelf availability, eliminating the need for individualized production for each patient. Allogeneic therapies offer consistent product quality due to rigorous quality control measures during processing. Additionally, centralized manufacturing processes result in reduced costs. The flexibility to approach the same donor or choose a different donor for subsequent treatments enhances the appeal of allogeneic cell therapies.

Pipeline and Clinical Trials: A Landscape of Innovation

The allogeneic cell therapy market is witnessing rapid innovation, with numerous stakeholders engaged in developing a diverse range of therapies for various indications. Currently, over 470 allogeneic cell therapies are being evaluated in different stages of preclinical and clinical development. These therapies target a wide spectrum of disorders, including infectious diseases, neurological disorders, oncological disorders, and more.

Gamida Cell's recent FDA approval of its umbilical cord blood-derived allogeneic stem cell therapy, Omisirge (omidubicel-onlv), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies highlights the market's progress. The continuous efforts of both industry and non-industry players, combined with encouraging clinical trial results, are contributing to the growing momentum in the allogeneic cell therapy landscape.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Driving Innovation Forward

Collaboration has emerged as a pivotal trend in the allogeneic cell therapy market. Industry players are forming strategic alliances with both industry and non-industry partners to accelerate research, development, and commercialization efforts. Notably, over 90 partnerships have been established since 2019, spanning areas such as research and development, product and technology licensing, and novel therapy development.

These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and access to complementary expertise, thereby expediting the development of innovative allogeneic cell therapies. For instance, Tessa Therapeutics' partnership with the US National Cancer Institute for the development of allogeneic CD30.CAR-modified Epstein-Barr virus-specific T-cell therapy exemplifies the potential of collaborative efforts.

Investment and Funding: Fueling Growth and Innovation

Investor interest in the allogeneic cell therapy market has been robust, as evidenced by the substantial funds raised by companies engaged in developing these therapies. Over the past four years, approximately USD 8.8 billion has been invested globally. Venture rounds have contributed significantly to funding, reflecting the growing confidence in the market's potential.

Legend Biotech's initial public offering (IPO), which raised USD 487.3 million, showcases the market's attractiveness to investors. Funding is not only driving the development of allogeneic cell therapies but also fostering innovation and technology advancement in this space.

Market Growth Factors: Challenges and Opportunities

Several factors are driving the growth of the allogeneic cell therapy market. The ongoing efforts of both industry and non-industry players, coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases and non-malignant disorders, are fostering the development and adoption of allogeneic therapies. Moreover, the challenges associated with producing autologous cell therapies, which are personalized and time-consuming, further underscore the potential of allogeneic therapies to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

Clinical Trials: Investigating Efficacy and Safety

The burgeoning allogeneic cell therapy landscape is supported by a multitude of clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of these therapies. More than 365 clinical trials are currently registered, targeting various indications such as hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders. Geographically, North America hosts the majority of these trials, accounting for around 55% of the total enrollment.

Among the noteworthy trials, the allogeneic CAR T cell therapy ALLO-715 (developed by Allogene) has demonstrated promising results in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, further validating the potential of allogeneic cell therapies.

Regional Market Share: North America's Dominance

North America is anticipated to capture over 60% of the global allogeneic cell therapy market share by 2035. The region boasts a thriving ecosystem of companies focused on developing allogeneic cell therapies. Additionally, rising disease incidence, FDA approvals, and government support for reimbursement are driving the market's growth in North America. Government initiatives that provide reimbursement for expensive allogeneic cell therapies underscore the region's recognition of the transformative potential of these therapies in improving patient outcomes.

Key Players and Future Prospects

Numerous key players are actively engaged in the development of allogeneic cell therapies, targeting a diverse range of indications. These players include Artiva Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Celularity, CRISPR Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Poseida Therapeutics, and more. The industry's dynamism and innovation, coupled with increasing approvals and advancements in cell therapy manufacturing, are poised to drive substantial growth in the allogeneic cell therapy market during the forecast period.

Conclusion

The global allogeneic cell therapy market is witnessing remarkable progress, fueled by innovative approaches, strategic collaborations, substantial investments, and encouraging clinical trial outcomes. Allogeneic cell therapies hold the promise of transforming healthcare delivery by offering immediate availability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. As industry and non-industry players continue to push the boundaries of innovation, the allogeneic cell therapy market is poised for substantial growth, paving the way for a new era in regenerative medicine.

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Overview

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Overview of Allogeneic Cell Therapy

3.2. Manufacturing Process of Allogeneic Cell Therapy

3.3. Advantages Offered by Allogeneic Cell Therapy

3.4. Challenges Associated with Allogeneic Cell Therapy

3.5. Recent Developments in Allogeneic Cell Therapy Industry

3.6. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Market Landscape

4.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Developer Landscape

5. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Partnership Models

5.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

6. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Types of Funding

6.3. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Funding and Investments

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

8. KEY OPINION LEADERS

8.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market, 2023-2035

9.4. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecast, 2023-2035

10. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Mesoblast

10.3. Triumvira Immunologics

11. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

12. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

