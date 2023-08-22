Global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2023-2027: Accenture, Alphabet, IBM, Alteryx, Amazon, and Microsoft Drive Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to witness significant growth during 2022-2027, with a staggering CAGR of 22.47%. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as a vendor analysis covering around 25 industry-leading vendors.

Key Highlights:

Projected growth of USD 14,192.72 mn during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 22.47%

during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of Holistic analysis, market size, and forecast provided, with an in-depth study of the current market scenario, trends, and drivers

The market is driven by: Growing need to optimize production in the oil and gas sector Increasing exploration activities in the oil and gas industry Rising health, safety, and environmental concerns



Segmentation:

Application : Upstream Midstream Downstream

: Type : Services Software

: Geographical Landscape : North America APAC Middle East and Africa Europe South America

:

Reasons to Purchase:

Growing demand for big data solutions in the oil and gas sector for efficient production optimization

Increased exploration activities in the industry, leading to higher adoption of big data analytics

Rising awareness about health, safety, and environmental concerns driving the demand for data-driven solutions

Adoption of blockchain solutions to enhance big data security

Utilization of big data by AI and ML tools for better insights and decision-making

Rising popularity of oil and gas IoT data, adding value to big data analytics

The report includes an in-depth vendor analysis, showcasing prominent market players like Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigPanda Inc., and others.

This report presents a comprehensive view of the market, incorporating insights from primary and secondary sources. It covers a detailed analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

To leverage forthcoming growth opportunities, companies can strategize and enhance their market position using the valuable information on upcoming trends and challenges in the report.

