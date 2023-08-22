The global organic fertilizers market is predicted to project a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486359/?utm_source=GNW

The surging global population, advancements in organic fertilizers’ manufacturing process, and the expanding organic cultivation footprint propel market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The market for organic fertilizers covers a broad spectrum of natural additives utilized in soil enrichment, excluding the direct deposition of animal excreta through grazing. These fertilizers are available in diverse forms, such as powders, liquids, or solids, each requiring distinct methods of application.

In tandem with a surging global population, there’s a growing consciousness and inclination toward organic and ecologically sound farming methodologies.Consumers are actively seeking food items cultivated using organic practices devoid of chemical residues and artificial additives.



This consumer inclination towards organic food stimulates the requirement for organic fertilizers in agriculture.The expanding population generates a heightened demand for food, necessitating improved agricultural productivity.



Organic fertilizers provide a sustainable remedy that aligns with consumer preferences and environmental apprehensions, propelling the demand for organic fertilizers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global organic fertilizers market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to the expanding availability of organic inputs for farming.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The strong market rivalry is driven by companies with huge R&D investments and large product portfolios. Some of the eminent firms in the market are ILSA SpA, Coromandel International Limited, Hello Nature International Srl, Tata Chemicals Limited, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations.

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGRI LIFE

2. AGROCARE CANADA

3. BIO-FLORA (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

4. BIOMAX NATURALS

5. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

6. HELLO NATURE INTERNATIONAL SRL

7. ILSA SPA

8. KRISHAK BHARATI COOPERATIVE LIMITED

9. MAPLETON AGRI BIOTECH PTY LIMITED

10. NATURE SAFE

11. QUEENSLAND ORGANICS

12. SUSTANE NATURAL FERTILIZER INC

13. TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

14. THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

15. TRUE ORGANIC PRODUCT LIST INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486359/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________