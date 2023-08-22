Global Algae Products Market Report 2023-2028: Lipids from Algae Gain Traction as Biofuel Feedstock Boosting Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), End Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The algae products market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Innovations in algae cultivation techniques, such as photobioreactors, closed-loop systems, and genetic engineering, have significantly improved the scalability, productivity, and efficiency of algae production. These advancements have made it easier to cultivate and harvest algae on a commercial scale, reducing production costs and making algae products more economically viable.

The Lipids segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the algal protein segment is projected to lead the algae products market during the forecast period. Lipids derived from algae have gained attention as potential feedstock for biofuel production.

Algae can produce high amounts of lipids, particularly triglycerides, which can be converted into biofuels like biodiesel. The renewable and sustainable nature of algae-based lipids makes them an attractive option for the production of alternative and environmentally friendly fuels.

The Nutraceutical and dietary supplements segment is expected to account for the Second largest market share in 2023

Based on the End application segment, the Nutraceutical and dietary supplements segment is expected to account for the Second largest market share in 2023. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and are actively seeking natural and sustainable solutions to enhance their well-being.

Algae-based supplements align with these health and wellness trends due to their nutrient-rich composition and potential health benefits. They are perceived as natural and plant-based alternatives to synthetic supplements, attracting health-conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Algae products market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is home to diverse marine and freshwater ecosystems, which provide favorable conditions for the growth and cultivation of various types of algae.

The region has abundant coastal areas, rivers, lakes, and ponds that support the natural growth of algae. This biodiversity serves as a valuable resource for the production of algae-based products.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies include DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), E.I.D Parry (India), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), Cynotech Corporation (US), Earthrise Nutritionals LLC (US), CP Kelco U.S., Inc (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Algea (Norway) among others.

Premium Insights

Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellness to Drive Market Growth

US Accounted for the Largest Share, by Country; Lipids Dominated, by Type, in 2022

US Accounted for Largest Market Share, by Country

North America to Dominate Algae Products Market, by Source, 2023 Vs. 2028

Solid Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Omega-3

Growing Applications of Algae Products

Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Algae-Based Products

Restraints

Lack of R&D Activities in Developing Economies

Impact of Climatic Conditions on Algae Production

Opportunities

Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry

Government and Private Initiatives Supporting Research & Development in Algaculture

Growth in Demand for Natural Ingredients by Consumers

Challenges

High Production Costs Restricting Entry of Smaller Players

Difficulties in Meeting Requisite Quality Standards

Company Profiles

Key Players

DSM

BASF Se

Cyanotech Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Corbion

Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

E.I.D. Parry

Algea



Other Players

Algatech Ltd.

Spira Inc.

Algenol

Cellana Inc.

Fenchem

Tbk Manufacturing Corporation

Karagen Indonesia, Cv

Astareal Ab

Amj Hydrocolloids

Triton Algae Innovations



