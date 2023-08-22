Europe Specialty Generics Market with Teva, Novartis, Hikma: Growth Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Specialty Generics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Injectables, Oral Drugs, and Others), By Application, By End Use (Specialty Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Hospital Pharmacy), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Specialty Generics Market is poised to experience substantial growth with a projected CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market share is expected to increase due to factors such as the rising incidence of diseases and the expiration of patents. The prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and arthritis has been increasing, leading to a significant burden on healthcare spending. The market is driven by the growing use of specialty generic medications, especially for complex chronic diseases such as hepatitis C.

Specialty generics refer to the generic versions of drugs used to treat diseases like multiple sclerosis, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis effectively. These specialty generics are significantly less expensive compared to their branded counterparts due to lower development and marketing costs. The aging population in European nations is expected to contribute to the growth of the market as it creates a greater demand for healthcare services.

The German market dominated the Europe Specialty Generics Market by Country in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominance till 2030, achieving a market value of $8,947.8 million by 2030. The UK market is experiencing a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, while the France market would exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the same period.

The Europe Specialty Generics Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-use, and Country. The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders in the market, including companies such as Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Mallinckrodt PLC, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Viatris, Inc., and Apotex, Inc.

Scope of the Study

By Type:

Injectables

Oral Drugs

Others

By Application:

Inflammatory conditions

Multiple sclerosis

Hepatitis C

Oncology

Others

By End-use:

Specialty Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Apotex, Inc.





