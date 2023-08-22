Spatial Omics Market Size & Share to Surpass $424.4 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Spatial Omics Market has steadily risen over the years due to the increasing need for spatially resolved genomics data, advancements in imaging technologies, and growing investment in research and development activities.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Spatial Omics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 424.2 Million by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. The global Spatial Omics market grew to USD 210.9 Million in 2022.

Spatial Omics is an emerging field that combines genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and other technologies with spatial information to understand how molecules are organized and interact within tissues and organs. This information can be used to gain insights into the spatial organization of cells and tissues and the functional consequences of these spatial relationships. One of the key drivers of the Spatial Omics market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. As healthcare providers strive to develop targeted therapies and diagnostic tools, a deeper understanding of the spatial organization of cells and tissues is crucial. Spatial Omics technologies enable researchers and clinicians to identify specific molecular patterns and spatial relationships that can inform personalized treatment approaches.

Key Highlights

By Technology, the rising need for the Spatial Transcriptomics segment will increase the Spatial Omics Market from 2023 to 2030.

By Product, the consumables segment dominated the largest market share globally from 2023 to 2030.

By the segmentation Workflow, the Instrumental Analysis segment contributes to the global major market share from 2023 to 2030.

By Sample Type, the FFPE segment holds the largest share globally in the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 48.5%

Asia Pacific will expand at a high CAGR from 2023-2030

Advancements in technology have contributed to the development of the Spatial Omics market. High-throughput sequencing technologies, such as RNA and next-generation sequencing, have become more affordable and accessible, allowing researchers to generate large-scale spatial datasets. Additionally, the development of spatially resolved imaging techniques, such as multiplexed immunofluorescence and in situ hybridization, has enhanced the spatial resolution and sensitivity of Spatial Omics assays.

Top Companies in The Global Spatial Omics Market

10x Genomics (U.S.)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Akoya Biosciences (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Fluidigm Corp. (U.S.)

Bio-Techne (U.S.)

Seven Bridges Genomics (U.S.)

Millennium Science Pty Ltd. (Australia)

IonPath Inc. (U.S.)

Rebus Biosystems Inc. (U.S.)

Ultivue Inc. (U.S.)

Vizgen Inc. (U.S.)

BioSpyder Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corp (U.S.)



Factors affecting the growth of the Spatial Omics Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Spatial Omics industry. Some of these factors include:

Technological advancements: Technological advances, such as high-resolution imaging techniques and next-generation sequencing, have developed Spatial Omics technologies. Continued technological advancements can improve the performance and capabilities of Spatial Omics techniques, driving industry growth.

Increasing demand for 3D Spatial Omics data: Spatial Omics allow analyzing biological samples in their native context, providing valuable insights into complex biological processes. As researchers recognize the importance of understanding spatial relationships within tissues, the demand for 3D Spatial Omics data is expected to increase, driving industry growth.

Regulatory considerations: Regulatory considerations may arise as Spatial Omics technologies become more widely adopted in clinical settings. Ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines and addressing any potential ethical or legal concerns will be crucial for the continued growth and acceptance of Spatial Omics in the healthcare industry.

Funding and investment opportunities: Adequate funding and investment in research and development, infrastructure, and commercialization efforts are essential for the growth of the Spatial Omics industry. Government funding agencies, venture capitalists, and private investors are significant in providing the necessary resources to support industry growth.

Top Trends in Global Spatial Omics Market

Spatial transcriptomics is a rapidly emerging field within Spatial Omics involving visualizing and mapping gene expression within tissues. It allows researchers to study the spatial organization of gene expression patterns and identify cell types and their functional roles in various disease states. The increasing adoption of spatial transcriptomics is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, spatial proteomics involves mapping protein expression and localization within tissues, providing valuable insights into protein function and interactions. The growing demand for spatial proteomics technologies, such as mass spectrometry imaging and antibody-based techniques, is expected to fuel market growth. Spatial Omics technologies have significant applications in drug discovery and development. They enable researchers to identify and validate potential drug targets, understand the spatial distribution of drug molecules within tissues, and evaluate drug efficacy and toxicity. This has led to increased adoption of Spatial Omics technologies by pharmaceutical companies, driving market growth.

Recent Development of the Global Spatial Omics Market

On June 2023, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Owkin, Nanostring, University of Pittsburgh, Gustave Roussy, Lausanne University Hospital, Uniklinikum Erlangen/Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin will launch MOSAIC (Multi Omic Spatial Atlas In Cancer). MOSAIC is a landmark $50 Million project that aims to transform cancer research by utilizing Spatial Omics, a collection of cutting-edge tools that provide unprecedented data on tumors structure.

On June 2022, Rebus Biosystems teams up with ROSALIND to co-develop new Spatial Omics software. The technology will democratize data from Rebus Esper TM system single cell spatial analyses, opening up crucial Spatial Omics insights to the wider research community. This collaboration intends to broaden access to single-cell spatial analysis data obtained from the Rebus Esper TM system and advance biological knowledge.

system single cell spatial analyses, opening up crucial Spatial Omics insights to the wider research community. This collaboration intends to broaden access to single-cell spatial analysis data obtained from the Rebus Esper system and advance biological knowledge. On January 2022, a partnership between Bio-techne and Akoya Biosciences was announced to provide automated spatial multi-omics workflow at speeds and resolutions that are unmatched in the industry. Comprehensive spatial phenotyping of RNA and protein biomarkers will be possible using Akoya's powerful new PhenoCycler™-Fusion system in combination with Bio-Techne's proven and established RNAScope® technology. Through this collaboration, both groups will introduce an automated spatial multi-omics workflow that can perform quick and in situ analysis of multiple analytes across whole slides at single-cell resolution.



Market Drivers

The development of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), single-cell analysis, and imaging techniques have enabled researchers to study the spatial organization of molecules in tissues and cells. This has fueled the demand for Spatial Omics, driving the market growth. Spatial Omics allow for identifying biomarkers and molecular targets that can aid in developing personalized therapies. With the growing adoption of precision medicine, there is a high demand for Spatial Omics technologies, driving the market growth. Furthermore, governments and private organizations are increasing their investments in Spatial Omics research. This funding aims to accelerate the development of novel Spatial Omics technologies, thereby driving market growth.

Market Restraints

The cost associated with Spatial Omics technologies is relatively high, limiting their adoption in research and clinical settings. The high cost of these technologies acts as a major restraint for market growth. Using Spatial Omics techniques also raises ethical concerns related to patient privacy, informed consent, and potential misuse of genetic information.

Market Opportunities

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil offer significant growth opportunities for the Spatial Omics market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about personalized medicine, and improving research infrastructure in these countries create opportunities for market players. Spatial Omics technologies have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and development processes. They can aid in identifying novel drug targets, understanding drug resistance mechanisms, and predicting treatment responses. The pharmaceutical industry presents substantial growth opportunities for Spatial Omics market players.

Report Segmentation of the Global Spatial Omics Market

Technology Analysis

Spatial transcriptomics is a dominating segment within the Spatial Omics market. Spatial transcriptomics is a segment of the Spatial Omics market that analyzes gene expression patterns in specific locations within tissues or organs. It is a powerful tool that enables researchers to better understand how genes are expressed and regulated at a spatial level. Spatial transcriptomics involves using techniques such as in situ sequencing and spatially resolved gene expression profiling to map the spatial distribution of genes within tissues. This information can provide valuable insights into tissues' functional organization and cellular populations' spatial heterogeneity. Spatial transcriptomics has wide-ranging applications in various fields, including cancer research, developmental biology, neuroscience, and regenerative medicine. With the increasing demand for spatially resolved gene expression data, the spatial transcriptomics segment of the Spatial Omics market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Product Analysis

The consumables segment plays a crucial role in the Spatial Omics market. Consumables refer to the tools and materials required for conducting Spatial Omics experiments, such as reagents, kits, slides, and probes. The demand for consumables in the Spatial Omics market is propelled by the growing adoption of spatial transcriptomics and proteomics techniques in various research areas, including cancer research, neuroscience, and drug discovery. These consumables enable researchers to study the complex interactions within tissues and gain valuable insights into disease mechanisms. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to the development of innovative and high-performance consumables, which enhance the accuracy and sensitivity of Spatial Omics experiments. This has attracted researchers and pharmaceutical companies to invest in these consumables to further their understanding of diseases and accelerate the development of personalized medicine.

Workflow Analysis

The Instrumental analysis segment is critical for the growth and advancement of the Spatial Omics market. It encompasses various techniques and instruments used to measure and analyze Spatial Omics data. These include imaging techniques such as fluorescence microscopy, mass spectrometry imaging, single-cell sequencing, and transcriptomics. These instruments are designed to provide high-resolution and accurate spatial information, allowing researchers to understand the complex biological processes occurring within tissues and cells. The increasing demand for more advanced Spatial Omics techniques drives the instrumental analysis segment, which require sophisticated instrumentation to capture and analyze vast amounts of spatial data.

Sample Type Analysis

FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded) is the leading segment in the Spatial Omics market. The FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded) segment in the Spatial Omics market refers to using FFPE tissue samples for spatial analysis of gene expression patterns and molecular profiling. FFPE samples are commonly used in pathology labs as they preserve tissue architecture and cellular morphology, making them suitable for retrospective studies. In the Spatial Omics market, FFPE samples are utilized to analyze the spatial distribution of biomolecules within tissue sections, enabling the identification of spatially resolved gene expression patterns, protein localization, and spatial interactions between molecules. This segment is witnessing significant growth due to the abundance of FFPE samples available in biobanks and the increasing adoption of Spatial Omics technologies in research and clinical applications.

End-Use Analysis

The Academic and Translational Research Institutes segment contributes significantly to the Spatial Omics market. Academic institutions and research institutes play a significant role in advancing scientific knowledge and translating it into practical applications. These institutes focus on conducting cutting-edge research in various fields, such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, and utilize Spatial Omics technologies to gain insights into the spatial organization of biological molecules within cells and tissues. Furthermore, academic and translational research institutes serve as training grounds for future scientists, providing education and mentorship to students and researchers interested in Spatial Omics technologies. They also contribute to disseminating knowledge through publications and conferences, fostering the growth of the Spatial Omics market.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

Spatial Proteomics



By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software



By Workflow

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis



By Sample Type

FFPE

Fresh Frozen

By End-Use

Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 210.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 424.2 Million CAGR 10.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players 10x Genomics, NanoString Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Akoya Biosciences, Agilent Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Bio-Techne, Seven Bridges Genomics, Millennium Science Pty Ltd., IonPath Inc., Rebus Biosystems Inc., Ultivue Inc., Vizgen Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/spatial-omics-market-2235/customization-request



Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market share for Spatial Omics, with a market share of 48.50% in 2022. Several factors are driving North America's Spatial Omics market growth. Firstly, there is a growing demand for more comprehensive and precise analysis of biological samples. Spatial Omics techniques offer higher resolution and detail than traditional sequencing methods, allowing researchers to understand complex tissues and cellular interactions better. Secondly, there is an increasing focus on precision medicine and personalized healthcare. Spatial Omics technologies can provide valuable information for precision medicine applications, such as identifying biomarkers, characterizing tumor heterogeneity, and optimizing drug delivery. Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions, healthcare providers, and technology companies drive the adoption of Spatial Omics technologies. These partnerships contribute to the development of innovative solutions and the advancement of Spatial Omics research. Moreover, North America is home to several leading companies and research institutions in the field of Spatial Omics. The region also has a strong infrastructure for healthcare and research, which facilitates adopting and implementing Spatial Omics technologies.

The market for Spatial Omics in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of precision medicine and personalized healthcare in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. These countries have a large population and invest heavily in genomics research and healthcare infrastructure. The market is driven by the increasing demand for Spatial Omics technologies in cancer research and drug discovery, the growing need for spatially resolved molecular information in biological and clinical research, and advancements in imaging and sequencing technologies.

