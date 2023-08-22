Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market 2023-2031: BASF, Catalent, Lonza Group & Kerry Group Dominate Nutraceuticals CDMO Outsourcing

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global nutraceuticals CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market is projected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, driven by the increasing demand for customized nutraceutical products and the outsourcing of manufacturing and development processes.

This market involves the provision of contract services by specialized CDMOs to nutraceutical companies for formulation development, manufacturing, packaging, and other related services. The market revenue for nutraceuticals CDMO is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, propelled by the expanding nutraceutical industry and the need for cost-effective and efficient manufacturing solutions.

Key Highlights:

Customized Nutraceutical Products: The nutraceuticals market is witnessing a surge in the demand for customized products that cater to specific consumer needs. Consumers seek personalized and targeted solutions that address their unique health concerns and goals. CDMOs play a pivotal role in meeting this demand for customization by providing valuable insights into formulation development, ingredient selection, and delivery systems that optimize the effectiveness and appeal of the products.

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes: Nutraceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing and development processes to CDMOs to streamline operations, reduce costs, and focus on core competencies. CDMOs possess advanced equipment, facilities, and technical expertise to ensure efficient production and high-quality standards, offering flexibility and scalability to nutraceutical companies.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance: Regulatory compliance and quality assurance are crucial drivers in the nutraceuticals CDMO market. CDMOs guide nutraceutical companies through complex regulatory requirements, ensuring adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and conducting quality assurance testing to maintain product safety and compliance.

Regulatory Compliance Challenges: The complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape can pose challenges for both nutraceutical companies and CDMOs. Keeping up with these changes and ensuring compliance can be time-consuming and resource-intensive for CDMOs, potentially impacting their operations and timelines.

Tablets & Capsules: Pillars of Nutraceutical Delivery: Tablets and capsules are popular dosage forms in the nutraceutical industry, offering convenience, precise dosing, and ease of consumption. They accounted for a significant revenue percentage in the nutraceuticals CDMO market, and the demand for these dosage forms is expected to continue due to consumer preference for traditional solid dosage forms.

North America: Leader in Revenue and Market Presence: North America holds a significant revenue share in the nutraceuticals CDMO market, driven by its robust market presence, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and well-defined regulatory framework. Asia Pacific emerges as a high-growth region, driven by a large population base, rising disposable income, and a growing focus on health and wellness.

Competitive Landscape:

The nutraceuticals CDMO market features key players such as:

Catalent, Lonza Group

Royal DSM

BASF

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Glanbia

Capsugel

Aenova Group

NutraScience Labs

Nutragenesis

Pharmavite

SirioPharma

Balchem Corporation

SirioPharma International

Competitive trends are driven by innovation, technological advancements, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceuticals CDMO market, covering commodity trends, project developments, capital expenditure, regulatory compliance, and end-use sectors. It also examines the competitive landscape and market presence in various regions.



