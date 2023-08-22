Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Advancing Towards USD 7,045.57 Million By 2030

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C linical I mmunoanalyzer M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the increasing development of new clinics, growth in the investment of healthcare infrastructure, and others are accelerating the demand for clinical immunoanalyzer, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of clinical immunoanalyzer product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the clinical immunoanalyzer market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 7,045.57 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 4,792.13 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of clinical immunoanalyzer in hospitals, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the clinical immunoanalyzer market.

Clinical immunoanalyzer are deployed in hospitals for examining bacterial & viral toxins, infectious diseases, proteins, testing allergies, drug concentration, endocrine hormones, and cardiac markers. The launch of new hospitals at the global level is attributed to factors such as increasing private players' investment, government initiatives, and others. In August 2022, Amrita Hospital, with a capacity of 2,600-bed was launched in India. The Amrita Hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and laboratories. Therefore, the recently developed hospitals are fostering the demand for clinical immunoanalyzer to identify and detect the concentration of specific substances. Thus, the rise in the adoption of clinical immunoanalyzer in hospitals is boosting the market growth.

Clinical immunoanalyzer has key beneficial functions such as minimized training requirements, improved reliability, and others. These characteristics make clinical immunoanalyzer an ideal solution for clinics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of new clinics, and others are accelerating the development of new clinics at the global level. Hence, the development of new clinics will accelerate the demand for clinical immunoanalyzer to ensure superior reliability in samples. This vital factor will propel the revenue growth of the clinical immunoanalyzer market during the projected forecast period.

Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 7,045.57 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.0% By Product Type Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyser (FIA), and Others By End User Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Clinics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BioMerieux, Randox Laboratories, Tosoh Corporation, Werfen Life, DiaSorin, BioMerieux, and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Chemiluminescence immunoassay is an important assay that amalgamates the chemiluminescence technique with immunochemical reactions. The prominent advantage of chemiluminescent immunoassays is the simplicity of the detector to efficiently record data. Also, chemiluminescent immunoassays emit light, which eradicates the need for excitation from a light source or a detector for a diverse range of wavelengths, not in the visible spectrum. Hence, the above benefits related to chemiluminescence immunoassay are boosting the utilization of the product in hospitals, clinics, and others to ensure superior accuracy in the samples. This, in turn, is supplementing the market growth.

Based on End User, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The clinical immunoanalyzer has vital features such as intuitive interfaces, easy-to-use features, maximum system uptime, improved reliability, minimized training requirements, streamlined inventory, and management tasks. Thus, a clinical immunoanalyzer is ideal for hospitals to ensure superior reliability, excellent scalability, and simple processing. Therefore, the development of new hospitals at the global level will propel the demand for clinical immunoanalyzer to enable superior simplification in sampling. This factor will create a potential for market growth in the coming years.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, owing to the growth in the development of new products. For instance, in July 2023, Fapon Biopharma, a United States-based player dealing in the chemiluminescent immunoassay product range unveiled a new range of chemiluminescence immunoassay systems named Shine i8000/9000. Henceforth, the launch of a new range of clinical immunoanalyzer in North America is benefiting the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, and BioMerieux, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of clinical immunoanalyzer. Further, the clinical immunoanalyzer market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from diagnostics labs, especially in the regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing investments in hospitals is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a healthcare manufacturer based in the United States launched the IgY-based ELISA Kit. The prime aim of the new product launch was to enhance the efficiency and efficacy of host cell protein (HCP) assay development. Henceforth, the development of a new range of products will accelerate the market share growth of the company in the upcoming years.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 39.08% and was valued at USD 1,872.76 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,765.39 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 69.65% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the clinical immunoanalyzer market statistics in 2022.

In the context of end user, the hospitals segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of clinical immunoanalyzer market statistics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for clinical immunoanalyzer due to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India, Vietnam, and others.

List of Major Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market:

Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyser (FIA) Others

By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Labs Clinics Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Report

What was the market size of the clinical immunoanalyzer industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of clinical immunoanalyzer was USD 4,792.13 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the clinical immunoanalyzer industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of clinical immunoanalyzer will be expected to reach USD 7,045.57 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the clinical immunoanalyzer market?

- The rising adoption of clinical immunoanalyzer in hospitals is bolstering the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the clinical immunoanalyzer market by end user?

- In 2022, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.48% in the overall clinical immunoanalyzer market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the clinical immunoanalyzer market?

- North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall clinical immunoanalyzer market.

