Digital Pathology Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 2164.20 Mn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, Digital Pathology Market valued at USD 825.70 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2164.20 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.80% over the forecast period



The Digital Pathology Market is a rapidly evolving sector within the medical field that leverages digital imaging technology to analyze and diagnose diseases at a microscopic level. Traditional pathology involves the examination of tissue samples under a microscope, a process that can be time-consuming and require physical presence in a lab. However, digital pathology replaces this manual approach with digital scans of pathology slides, enabling pathologists to view and analyze samples remotely. This transformation has been driven by the need for efficient diagnostic processes, especially in cases where remote consultation and collaboration are crucial. The market's growth is significantly influenced by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging solutions, and the rising demand for quick and accurate diagnostics.

Top Report Findings:

The global digital pathology market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a CAGR of over 12.80 % during the forecast period.

AI-driven diagnostic solutions are anticipated to witness rapid adoption, revolutionizing the pathology landscape.

Telepathology solutions are gaining traction, especially in regions with limited access to expert pathologists.

The integration of cloud-based storage and sharing solutions enhances collaboration and accessibility.

Top Companies in The Global Digital Pathology Market

Konfoong biotech international co. ltd. (China)

Inspirata Inc. (US)

PathAI (US)

Proscia Inc. (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

Mikroscan Technologies (US)

Motic (US)

Paige (US)

Leica Biosystems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Akoya Biosciences (US)

Corista (US)

Indica Labs (US)

Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

OptraSCAN (US)

Glencoe Software (US)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

XIFIN Inc. (US)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)

Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland)



Digital Pathology Market Dynamics:

The Digital Pathology Market is characterized by a plethora of driving factors, including the need for improved diagnostic accuracy, efficient consultation among medical professionals, and the optimization of laboratory workflow. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in digital pathology platforms further enhances diagnostic accuracy by assisting pathologists in identifying subtle abnormalities that might be missed during manual analysis. Moreover, the ability to store and share digital pathology images effortlessly facilitates global collaboration among experts, ultimately leading to enhanced patient care.

Top Trends in Global Digital Pathology Market

AI-Powered Diagnostics: The utilization of AI algorithms to analyze digital pathology images enables automated detection of anomalies and assists pathologists in making more accurate diagnoses.

The utilization of AI algorithms to analyze digital pathology images enables automated detection of anomalies and assists pathologists in making more accurate diagnoses. Telepathology: Remote consultation and diagnosis have become more prominent, allowing experts to collaborate regardless of geographical barriers and share insights swiftly.

Remote consultation and diagnosis have become more prominent, allowing experts to collaborate regardless of geographical barriers and share insights swiftly. Blockchain in Pathology: Blockchain technology ensures the security, traceability, and integrity of digital pathology images, maintaining patient data privacy and preventing unauthorized access.

Blockchain technology ensures the security, traceability, and integrity of digital pathology images, maintaining patient data privacy and preventing unauthorized access. Quantitative Pathology: Digital pathology platforms enable the measurement and analysis of biomarkers at a quantitative level, contributing to more precise prognostic assessments.

Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

Product

Scanners

Software Storage Systems

Type

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education



End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes



Challenges:

While digital pathology offers numerous benefits, challenges persist. The initial setup cost of digital pathology infrastructure can be significant, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities. Additionally, the transition from traditional microscopy to digital platforms requires training and adaptation, which might meet resistance from pathologists accustomed to conventional methods.

Opportunities:

The Digital Pathology Market presents promising opportunities, especially in emerging economies. The integration of AI-driven tools can lead to more accurate and timely diagnoses, reducing the burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, advancements in mobile imaging technology could facilitate point-of-care diagnostics, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

Recent Development

In June 2023 , Hamamatsu received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system for primary diagnostic use. This is a high-performance slide scanner that can create high-resolution digital images of tissue samples.

, Hamamatsu received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system for primary diagnostic use. This is a high-performance slide scanner that can create high-resolution digital images of tissue samples. In June 2023 , Roche launched the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner for digital pathology. This scanner is designed to improve patient care with precision diagnostics.

, Roche launched the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner for digital pathology. This scanner is designed to improve patient care with precision diagnostics. In April 2023 , Philips launched the IntelliSite Pathology Solution, a comprehensive and scalable digital pathology platform. This platform includes a slide scanner, software, and cloud-based services.

, Philips launched the IntelliSite Pathology Solution, a comprehensive and scalable digital pathology platform. This platform includes a slide scanner, software, and cloud-based services. In March 2023 , Danaher Corporation partnered with Indica Labs to deliver compatible digital pathology workflow solutions. This partnership will allow users of Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 scanners to access Indica Labs' Halo software platform.

, Danaher Corporation partnered with Indica Labs to deliver compatible digital pathology workflow solutions. This partnership will allow users of Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 scanners to access Indica Labs' Halo software platform. In September 2022, Paige entered into collaboration with OptraSCAN for streamlining the adoption of digital pathology technology in the European Union, U.S., and UK. This collaboration will make it easier for healthcare providers in these regions to access digital pathology solutions.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is artificial intelligence transforming the accuracy of digital pathology diagnoses?

What role does telepathology play in global collaboration among pathologists?

How does blockchain technology enhance the security of digital pathology images and patient data?

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market?

What challenges are associated with the adoption of digital pathology solutions in healthcare facilities?

How do quantitative pathology approaches contribute to personalized medicine?

Which regions are witnessing the fastest adoption of digital pathology solutions?

What is the projected CAGR of the digital pathology market in the coming years?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 825.70 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2164.20 Million CAGR 12.80 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN Inc., Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Aiforia Technologies Oy, Akoya Biosciences, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Sectra AB, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Konfoong biotech international co. ltd., Inspirata Inc., PathAI, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems, Mikroscan Technologies, Motic, Paige



Regional Analysis:

In North America, the Digital Pathology Market has gained substantial traction owing to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and a growing emphasis on adopting innovative diagnostic solutions. The United States, in particular, has been a frontrunner in integrating digital pathology into its medical practices. The presence of well-established players, significant investment in research and development, and favorable reimbursement policies have further fueled the market's growth in this region. The utilization of AI-powered diagnostic tools and the implementation of telepathology services are reshaping the way pathologists operate in North America, positioning the region as a leader in the digital pathology landscape.

