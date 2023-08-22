Biological Segment to Drive Growth in Sterility Indicators Market, Reaching $1.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterility Indicators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sterility Indicators Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sterility Indicators estimated at US$758.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 18% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Sterility Indicators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$548.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Report Overview:

The "Global Market Perspective" section of the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sterility Indicators market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report presents insights into the recent past, current, and future trends of key segments such as Sterility Indicators, Biological Indicators, Chemical Indicators, Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Heat Indicators, Low Temperature Indicators, Filtration Indicators, and Other Sterilization Methods.

The report estimates the market size for each segment from 2022 to 2030, providing annual sales figures in US$ Thousand and projecting percentage CAGR. It also includes historic data from 2014 to 2021 and offers a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030, depicting the percentage breakdown of value sales by region and segments.

This data equips stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the evolving Sterility Indicators landscape and make informed decisions about their business strategies.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3m Company

Anderson Products, Inc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Getinge Ab

gke-GmbH

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Matachana Group

Mesa Laboratories

PMS

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc

Steris plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq46os

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment