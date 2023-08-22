Global Hotels Industry Expanding its Sports Sponsorship in 2023, with Soccer Dominating Deals

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel and Tourism (Hotels) Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing the Trends, Biggest Brands and Spenders, Deals, Product Category Breakdown and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hotels industry is increasingly investing in sports sponsorship, with a total spend of $1.27 billion and an annual spend of $415.4 million. The analysis provides an in-depth look at the hotels sector's involvement in sports sponsorship, highlighting major deals and active brands.

Key Findings:

Top Spenders: Accor Hotels and MGM Resorts are the highest annual spenders with $96.1 million and $68.5 million, respectively, across 11 and 16 deals each. Total Spend: Hard Rock International tops the list with the highest total spend over deal value durations, amounting to $264 million across four deals. Soccer Dominance: Soccer is the most prominently sponsored sport, accounting for 40.5% of hotel deals. Hotel brands have established themselves well within the sponsorship sector of the world's most popular sport. Key Deals: Notable deals include Accor Hotels' agreement with the IOC to serve as a partner for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, estimated to be worth $60 million a year, and MGM Resorts' agreement with the MLB valued at $125 million over five years. Sports Breakdown: Soccer leads the way with 186 deals, followed by ice hockey with 65 deals. However, American football generates the highest revenue, with nine deals worth $353.4 million. Regional Focus: 44.5% of hotel brands with sponsorship agreements are based in the Americas, while Europe accounts for 41.2%. American brands account for 47.9% of the total deals, highlighting their strength in the global sponsorship sector.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the hotels sponsorship landscape, identifying key brands, popular sports, and prevalent partnership types. It caters to investors seeking insights into hotel brands' sports sponsorship dynamics and sports industry professionals interested in hotel industry deals within sports sponsorship.

