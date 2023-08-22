Global Environmental Consulting Market Report 2023-2028: Canada's Environmental Consulting Market Grows with Stringent Ecological Requirements

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global environmental consulting market was valued at USD 41.37 billion in the previous year and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.01%, reaching USD 58.13 billion within the next five years.

Key Market Highlights

The environmental consulting market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increased global environmental concern and the need for businesses to comply with stringent environmental standards. Environmental consulting companies offer various services, including environmental impact assessments, sustainability reporting, environmental management systems, and compliance auditing, helping firms reduce their environmental impact and ensure regulatory compliance.

Market Trends

Growing awareness of the environmental impact of human activities has led to increased demand for sustainable practices in various sectors, creating opportunities for environmental consulting firms to advise businesses on implementing sustainable practices. Rising pollution levels worldwide have also driven the need for environmental consulting services, supporting government and commercial efforts to resolve environmental issues and mitigate environmental impacts.

Regional Dominance

North America is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly business practices, concerns about climate change, and stringent environmental regulations. The US environmental consulting market is growing due to mergers and acquisitions within the sector and the need for effective management of waste, pollution, and natural resources. Canada's environmental consulting market is also growing due to its strict ecological requirements on businesses to control hazardous waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Players

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

AECOM

WSP Global Inc.

Stantec Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Tetra Tech Inc.

The Erm International Group Limited

Arup

GHD

Sweco AB

These companies are adopting strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their offerings and gain a competitive advantage.





