Zinc Carbonate Market Assessment, By Origin, By Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F

Zinc carbonate’s world market size was valued at USD 606.84 million in 2022, which is expected to grow to USD 863.65 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. A significant market growth factor for zinc carbonate is agriculture. Micronutrient zinc is crucial for the growth and development of plants. In agriculture, zinc carbonate is frequently used as a zinc fertilizer, particularly in soils with zinc deficiencies. The demand for food and the need for zinc carbonate in agriculture are expected to grow as the world’s population expands.



Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry also has a big impact on the market for zinc carbonate in addition to these other drivers. Zinc carbonate is used as a source of zinc in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. Zinc is a trace element that is crucial for the human body. The demand for pharmaceuticals and supplements containing zinc is anticipated to increase as health and wellness awareness rises, which will have an impact on the market for zinc carbonate. Moreover, ZnC is extensively used in the manufacturing of rubber goods such as tires, conveyor belts, and footwear among others. The demand for zinc carbonate is anticipated to grow steadily due to the expansion of the automotive and transportation sectors along with the rise in consumer demands for long-lasting and high-quality rubber products.



High Demand for Fertilizer



Micronutrient zinc is crucial for the growth and development of plants. In agricultural applications, zinc carbonate is used as a zinc fertilizer, particularly in soils with zinc deficiencies. The need for food is increasing along with the world population growth, which is what is driving the demand for zinc carbonate in agriculture.



For instance, the most consumed micronutrient in India is zinc, which makes up 59.0% of all micronutrient fertilizer consumption. The widespread zinc deficiency in agricultural soils in India explains this portion. Additionally, agricultural soil in several other countries is also highly deficient in zinc, increasing the demand for zinc carbonate as a global micro-nutrient.



Strong Performance of Pharmaceuticals in Asia-Pacific



Zinc is an element that is essential to human health and is important for many biological processes. Pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements both use zinc carbonate as a source of zinc. Consumers’ increasing health and wellness consciousness influences the demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements containing zinc.



India is one of the leading forefronts in the pharmaceutical industry and zinc carbonate is one of the raw materials majorly used in pharmaceuticals such as an antiseptic and skin protectant. In 2022 the pharmaceutical industry in India transformed from a volume creator to a value provider and witnessed year on year growth by 8% reaching a staggering figure of USD 21.99 billion in 2022. This level of rise in pharma manufacturing especially in Asia-Pacific countries like India and China contributes to the growing demand for zinc carbonate.



Rising Automotive Sector



Zinc carbonate is a crucial component in creating rubber goods like tires, conveyor belts, and footwear. The expansion of the automotive and transportation sectors, as well as consumer product demand, impacts the rubber goods market, which in turn influences zinc carbonate demand.



At the end of fiscal year 2022, approximately 3.7 million passenger vehicles were produced across India alone and moreover, the global passenger vehicles produced in 2022 the passenger vehicles sale witnessed rise. The volume of electric vehicles sold during 2022 was over 10.2 million units which is a 65% year on year growth. Thus, the rise in sales of automotive indicates an increase in demand for rubber goods, which drives the demand for zinc carbonate.



Impact of COVID-19



COVID-19 outbreak caused supply chain disruptions, production halts and manufacturing activity interruptions, all of which had a detrimental effect on the zinc carbonate market in 2020. The lockdown decreased demand or complete loss from several end-user industries such as fertilizers, oil and gas and many others. COVID- 19 led to the closure of premium beauty products outlets as approximately 30% of the beauty industry market was shut down. The annual report of L’Oréal indicates an 8% decline in the demand for global beauty products which includes cosmetics and cosmetics in one of the major end user segments for the zinc carbonate therefore COVID-19 bought down the demand of the zinc carbonate market globally.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The impact of Russia-Ukraine war had led to a in several commodities such as fertilizers, and oil and gas. The supply chain disruptions which came into effect due to the war led to an increase in freight charges, created container shortages, and decreased warehousing space. Several of the ports were closed and orders pulled back due to delays in shipments and congestion. The black seaport coupled with several other routes became non-operational leading to a cease in the supply of several products and commodities. Both Ukraine and Russia were key exports of metals and minerals, since the export of these countries as been impacted by the ongoing conflict, it affected the supply scenario of zinc carbonate in several importing countries. Since the war had an impact on Ukraine’s ability to grow wheat and Ukraine being the major wheat exporting country, other nations had to increase their wheat cultivation to meet the global demand, which increased the demand for zinc carbonate as fertilizer in those countries.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Major market players for zinc carbonate are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to improve their competitiveness and increase their market share. With these acquisitions, companies hope to expand their product lines, gain access to cutting-edge technologies and resources, expand into new markets, and gain a competitive edge. For Instance, in June 2022, EverZinc, a portfolio company of OpenGate Capital, was acquired by U.S. Zinc (Aterian Investment Partners) which would help U.S.Zinc to become world’s largest zinc specialty chemical company.



Various developments influence the zinc carbonate market, which is significantly driving the market. The demand for zinc-coated steel is anticipated to continue to grow, supporting the galvanizing industry. This is due to the continued growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors. Additionally, the demand for rubber goods and zinc coatings will likely increase due to the automotive industry’s consistent growth, particularly in emerging markets. In addition, the agricultural industry’s emphasis on increasing crop yields and food production may encourage more people to use zinc carbonate as a zinc fertilizer. Technological developments in manufacturing processes might further optimize its applications, opening up new market opportunities. However, environmental regulations and shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives may also impact the market’s future course.

