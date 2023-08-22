Breast Imaging Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 6899.62 Mn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research The Global Breast Imaging Market and came across some interesting figures. Apparently, the Breast Imaging Market is currently valued at USD 3897.55 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6899.62 Million by 2030. This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.40% between 2023 and 2030.



The Breast Imaging Market has emerged as a critical player in the healthcare sector, transforming the way breast health is monitored and diagnosed. This market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed to detect abnormalities and diseases within breast tissue. The driving factors behind the expansion of this market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness about early detection, and technological advancements leading to more accurate and non-invasive imaging techniques. As women's health takes center stage globally, the Breast Imaging Market plays a pivotal role in offering early intervention and improving patient outcomes.

Top Report Findings:

The Breast Imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40 % over the forecast period.

Digital mammography remains the dominant segment due to its cost-effectiveness and image quality.

North America and Europe hold substantial market shares owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels.



Top Companies in The Global Breast Imaging Market

Hologic Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US)

Allengers (India)

Dilon Technologies Inc. (US)

Planmed Oy (Finland)

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. (US)

Micrima Limited (UK)

CMR Naviscan Corporation (US)

SuperSonic Imagine (France)

and Carestream Health (US)



Breast Imaging Market Dynamics:

The Breast Imaging Market is characterized by a series of dynamic factors that shape its growth trajectory. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer remains a significant driver, propelling the demand for efficient diagnostic tools. Advancements in imaging technologies, such as digital mammography, tomosynthesis, and molecular breast imaging, have revolutionized early detection by enhancing image clarity and reducing radiation exposure. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into image analysis is streamlining the interpretation process and minimizing the chances of human error. The shift toward value-based healthcare and a growing focus on personalized medicine further amplify the demand for innovative breast imaging solutions.

Top Trends in Global Breast Imaging Market:

Multimodal Approaches: The integration of multiple imaging modalities, such as MRI and ultrasound, is gaining traction for comprehensive breast assessments, enabling more accurate diagnoses.

3D Tomosynthesis: The adoption of 3D tomosynthesis is surging, as it provides clearer images, reducing false positives and negatives compared to traditional 2D mammography.

AI-Driven Interpretation: Artificial intelligence-powered algorithms are becoming integral in interpreting images swiftly and with higher accuracy, assisting radiologists in making informed decisions.

Artificial intelligence-powered algorithms are becoming integral in interpreting images swiftly and with higher accuracy, assisting radiologists in making informed decisions. Digital Health Platforms: Digital platforms facilitate the seamless sharing and analysis of imaging data, enhancing collaboration among medical professionals for better patient management.

Global Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

By Type of Imaging Technique

Mammography

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Image-guided breast biopsy

Other Imaging Techniques



By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Challenges:

However, amidst these promising advancements, the Breast Imaging Market faces its fair share of challenges. The high costs associated with advanced imaging technologies and the need for specialized training to operate these systems can limit accessibility, especially in resource-constrained regions. Additionally, concerns about radiation exposure in certain imaging modalities raise questions about their long-term safety and impact on patient health.

Opportunities:

The Breast Imaging Market is ripe with opportunities for innovation and growth. Collaborations between medical device manufacturers and research institutions can lead to the development of more affordable and user-friendly imaging solutions. Telemedicine and remote diagnostics hold the potential to extend breast imaging services to underserved populations, bridging healthcare disparities. Moreover, integrating imaging data with electronic health records can facilitate comprehensive patient care and aid in the development of personalized treatment strategies.

Recent Development

Hologic announced the launch of its AffirmTM Early Detection System, a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered breast cancer screening system. The system uses machine learning to identify abnormalities in breast tissue that may be missed by traditional mammograms.

Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its Mammomat Inspiration breast tomosynthesis system. The system uses low-dose X-rays to create 3D images of the breast, which can help radiologists to detect cancer earlier.

received FDA approval for its Mammomat Inspiration breast tomosynthesis system. The system uses low-dose X-rays to create 3D images of the breast, which can help radiologists to detect cancer earlier. GE Healthcare launched its SenoClaire Breast Tomosynthesis system. The system uses advanced image processing algorithms to improve the clarity of breast tomosynthesis images.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the rising incidence of breast cancer influencing the Breast Imaging Market?

What role does advanced imaging technology play in early detection and diagnosis?

How are AI and machine learning transforming the interpretation of breast imaging results?

What are the potential drawbacks of increased radiation exposure in certain imaging modalities?

How can collaborations drive innovation in imaging technology and make it more accessible?

What impact does value-based healthcare have on the demand for breast imaging solutions?

How are digital health platforms enhancing the management and analysis of breast imaging data?

What are the implications of integrating breast imaging data with electronic health records?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Breast Imaging Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3897.55 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6899.62 Million CAGR 7.40 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Hologic Inc. GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aurora Healthcare US Corp., Allengers, Dilon Technologies Inc., Planmed Oy, Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Micrima Limited, CMR Naviscan Corporation, SuperSonic Imagine, and Carestream Health Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-imaging-market-1390/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the Breast Imaging Market boasts a robust infrastructure and strong healthcare expenditure, contributing to its leadership in the global landscape. The United States, in particular, witnesses high adoption rates of advanced imaging technologies due to increased healthcare awareness, reimbursement facilities, and research investments. The region's emphasis on early detection, coupled with a well-established regulatory framework, fosters a favorable environment for market growth. As innovation continues to flourish, North America remains a key influencer shaping the future trajectory of the Breast Imaging Market.

