Soda Ash Market Assessment by Type, By Density, By Application By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F

Global Soda Ash Market size was valued at USD 19.67 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 31.42 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 6.03% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The soda ash market is anticipated to be driven by the growing population, the usage of detergent, and container glass demand in emerging nations. The increasing use of product in the glass industry, where flat glass contributes to over one-third of the global market and is followed by container glass, is a significant industrial driver. While other types of glass are tied to the automobile industry, the flat glass industry is primarily connected to demand by the construction sector in emerging economies.



The expansion of the overall market will be fueled by the rising demand for natural and synthetic products from various end-use industries. The soda ash market will see wider use of naturally occurring raw materials, namely trona, due to its cost advantages. The demand for natural soda ash has increased as strict laws in Europe and North America will restrict the manufacturing of synthetic soda ash. On the other hand, during the forecast period, more lenient restrictions in other regions (particularly in the APAC region) are anticipated to increase demand for synthetic soda ash.



The Growing Textile Industry



The market for soda ash is expanding due to rising glass and ceramics production. Demand for glass has grown over the last few years owing to rising auto sales and expanding building. For instance, in 2022, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation in India, construction sector has grown by 10.7% due to the government of India’s increased focus on projects in the construction sectors.



Furthermore, soda ash is a key component of glassmaking. Israel’s Airovation Technologies will extract soda ash from CO2 that can be applied to glass production. Superoxide Radical, the most potent oxidant in nature, is used in a patented chemical technique to extract it from CO2.



The Increase Usage in Automotive and Construction Industry



One of the major factors driving the market’s expansion currently is the growing use of soda ash in the making of glass in the automotive and construction sectors. One essential ingredient required in the production of glass is sodium carbonate, also referred to as soda ash. As a fluxing agent, it helps to bring down the melting point of the silica used to make glass. The silica sand, limestone, and feldspar mixture of raw materials required to make glass is typically supplemented with soda ash. The soda ash and silica react at high temperatures to form a molten slurry that can be molded into glass shapes. The glass sector consistently needs soda ash to maintain uninterrupted output. Around the world, there are significant soda ash producers in places including the United States, China, and Europe. Since contaminants can compromise the clarity and integrity of glass products, the quality of the soda ash is crucial. To ensure high purity and consistency, soda ash sources are carefully chosen by glass makers.



Increasing Use in Cleaning Homes



People’s changing lifestyles have increased awareness of health and well-being, which has increased people’s propensity for housekeeping. Laundry is one of the main applications of soda ash. Due to its strong alkalinity (pH level of 11), it may easily remove stains like grease and oil from all kinds of fabric/clothing. It serves as a laundry booster, enhancing the detergent performance by attaching to the minerals in hard water and reducing soap buildup or scum on clothing. Soda ash is used as a powerful, natural cleaner that is affordable and can be used for both industrial and domestic purposes. Thus, owing to these applications the soda ash market is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 epidemic had a favorable effect on the soda ash market in India by significantly increasing the amount of soap, detergent, and other products manufactured. For instance, according to the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers of the Government of India, the output of detergent in India increased noticeably by 4.1% in 2020 compared to 2019. The Indian soda ash business expanded due to the increase in demand for cleaning supplies brought on by this increase in production. Additionally, because soda ash is an essential component of the production of glass, the expansion of the glass sector in India has contributed to the rise in demand for the substance. As a result, the soda ash market in India has expanded significantly.



China is one of the largest manufacturers of soda ash around the world. The widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and economic downturn caused by the pandemic resulted in a significant decline in soda ash production and sales worldwide. As a result, soda ash prices increased in Bangladesh after facing a shortage from major suppliers such as South Asian countries and China.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



Soda ash is one of Russia’s major exports. The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is significantly affecting energy prices, particularly in Europe. Consequently, several factories are anticipated to move from anthracite to coke. Additionally, the availability of coal, coke, and anthracite and the likelihood that prices will remain high will keep pressure on the area. The availability of energy can sometimes be problematic. Coal or natural gas are frequently used as energy sources in European soda ash facilities. Additionally, for the synthetic Solvay soda ash process, anthracite and/or coke are utilized to generate the extra CO2 needed for the production process and act as a source of energy for the decomposition of limestone.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



The Global Soda Ash Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These players are Solvay S.A., Tata Chemicals Limited, Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd., Tronox Ltd., Nirma Limited. These companies have a strong brand presence, a wide distribution network, and a focus on innovation. They are constantly investing in research and development to develop new technologies and products that meet the needs of their customers.



The soda ash market is expected to grow at, driven by the increasing demand for cleaning products and in the automotive industry coupled with research and development of the companies. For instance, in September 2022, Solvay has invested USD 44.1 million (€40 million) for launching a pilot project to make a more sustainable process to produce soda ash in Dombasle (France).

