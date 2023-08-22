Food Processing Equipment Market to Surpass 69.3 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Consumer Preference for Convenient Food Options

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing consumer preference for convenient and healthy food options has fueled the demand for ready-to-use food products in the food processing equipment market . Food pre-processing equipment enables efficient and effective processing of perishable ingredients, preserving their quality, freshness, and nutritional value.

Food processing machines are critical in transforming raw materials into consumable products across various industries. These machines find extensive applications in the food processing equipment market, catering to the specific needs of different sectors such as bakery, meat and poultry, dairy, and more.

Prominent Players in Food Processing Equipment Market

GEA Group AG

Alfa Laval AB

Bühler AG

Tetra Pak International S.A.

JBT Corporation

Marel hf.

SPX Corporation

Bucher Industries AG

Krones AG

Middleby Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Paul Mueller Company

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Key Technology, Inc.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Spx FLOW Inc.

Baader Group

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Nichimo Co., Ltd.

Tomra Systems ASA

Processing Equipment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Growing Demand for Ready-To-Eat Foods

Processing equipment segment emerged as the dominant force in the food processing equipment market, contributing over 50% of the total revenue. This segment is expected to generate substantial market revenue, driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods and the need for efficient food preparation processes.

The market in Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in terms of revenue share, holding a substantial market share of 34.9% in the food processing equipment industry. Moreover, this region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Semi-Automatic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Use of Automation

Semi-automatic segment held the largest revenue share of 49.9% in food processing equipment market. Automatic processing equipment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the high demand for technological development, growing use of automation, and intense research and development capabilities of market players.

Regional markets in Europe hold a significant position in the food processing equipment market, contributing substantially to the region's economy. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and the U.K. are crucial in shaping the industry landscape and driving economic growth. The market is fueled by the increasing demand for these systems and their widespread supply across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the food processing equipment market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Food Processing Equipment Market

Marel, a leading advanced food processing equipment provider, recently announced its agreement to acquire Wenger Manufacturing LLC. Wenger is globally recognized for its processing solutions in the pet food, plant-based proteins, and aqua feed industries. This strategic acquisition by Marel marks an entry into new and promising growth markets, complementing its existing business segments of poultry, meat, and fish and adding Wenger as the fourth business segment further strengthens Marel's position as a comprehensive provider of processing solutions across various food sectors.

Recently, Aldevra, a food service equipment and supplies dealership based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, made a significant acquisition by acquiring a bid-build division from a renowned food service equipment designer. This acquisition enables Aldevra to expand its equipment and installation capabilities, specifically targeting national, institutional, and commercial accounts.

