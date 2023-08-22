4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market revenue to cross USD 5 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market size is expected to expand at ~5% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022.The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone in the personal care industry. The personal care industry includes products related to nails, oral health, and skin care. For instance, approximately 15 million Americans have been observed using facial lotions, creams, and gels. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is a chemical widely used in the production of cosmetics and fragrances. It is sold under the product number B1074.

The physical state of 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is a solid with a molecular weight and formula of 154.25 and C10H18O, respectively. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is observed to be less polar than 4-tert-butylcyclohexanol. Owing to its low polarity, 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is more readily soluble in ethynyl acetate. It is a colorless organic compound commonly used in laundry and washing processes, with a reported boiling point of 116 °C (20 mm Hg). 4-tert-Butylcyclohexanone is used in a wide range of applications, including cleaning agents, detergents, polishes, waxes, biocides, perfumes, and fragrances. It is also used as a biocide to suppress the growth of fungi, mildew, and others.

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The perfumes & fragrances segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increased Demand for Products in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry across the to Boost Market Growth

As of 2022, approximately 300 personal care contract manufacturers were active in the United States. 4-tert-Butylcyclohexanone is used in some cosmetics because it has been observed to have properties necessary to treat facial dermatitis, itching, redness, burning, and dryness, as well as to tighten the skin. 4-tert-Butylcyclohexanone is used in various skin care creams to provide a soothing effect on the skin. Therefore, owing to all these properties, higher utilization of 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is projected to have a positive impact on 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is less polar than 4-tert-butylcyclohexanol, and both are commonly separated by chromatographic processes. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is soluble in alcohol and ethanol but insoluble in water with an experimental density of 0.893 g/mL. It is an organic chemical classified in the C10H180 ketone family and is marketed under the CAS number 98-53-3. 4-tert-Butylcyclohexanone is non-toxic in nature, which is one of the main reasons it is used in the production of flavors, fragrances, and various cosmetic products. Edible flavors are commonly added to junk food to make it more appealing to consumers, and the prevalence of junk food is increasing worldwide. For instance, the total size of the quick-service restaurant industry worldwide is estimated at USD 700 billion in 2021. Therefore, all these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Sales of Skin Care Products to Drive Market Growth in the North American Region

The 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth is mainly attributed to increasing sales of skin care products, perfumes, deodorants, and other types of cosmetics, which are attributed to the growing trend among the local population towards beauty and personal care. Sales of facial cosmetics in the United States reached USD 1 billion in 2021.Moreover, rising demand for perfumes and deodorants owing to heightened awareness of personal hygiene is expected to further drive the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period. In the year 2022, the United States achieved the highest sales in the global comparison in the deodorant segment at around USD 5 billion. The main uses of 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone are the manufacture of epoxy resins and hardeners and polycarbonate resins. It is also used in the production of phenolic resins. Another application is the production of para-tert-butylphenol-formaldehyde resin. It is also effective as an emollient.

Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth is mainly backed by increasing demand for personal care products, such as perfumes, deodorants, and others, and similar factors such as increasing disposable income in the region. For instance, the Asian fragrance segment is estimated to be worth around USD 10 billion in the year 2022. Moreover, all these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income levels among consumers in Asia-Pacific countries and high growth potential in various industries, including food and beverages, textiles, and leather products in the region. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is an organic compound with the chemical formula C8H14O. It is a colorless liquid soluble in various solvents such as ethanol, acetone, and ethyl acetate. This product is used in the manufacture of biocides, perfumes, polishes and waxes, cleaning and detergents, fragrances, and other chemicals.

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone, Segmentation by Application

Perfumes & Fragrances

Biocides

Cleaning & Washing

Others

Amongst these four segments, the "perfumes & fragrances" segment in 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly backed by the rising demand for perfumes and deodorants. In recent years, increasing fitness activities and trends toward personal hygiene have taken a significant place in the lives of people around the world, driving the growth of the perfume and fragrance segment during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2035. The sales of the deodorant segment in the industry were approximately USD 5 billion in 2022. Over the past decades, an increasing propensity of people toward personal hygiene has been observed, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the cleaning and washing segment is expected to capture the second-largest share of the market during the forecast period. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone is used in cleaning and laundry detergents along with alcohol and other chemicals. Cleaning is a term that mainly refers to removing excess matter and dirt to make a surface look tidy. Laundry is the process of cleaning with detergents and soaps to maintain good hygiene and health. Poor hygiene can lead to several serious illnesses and infections, including pinworms, tinea pedis, lymphatic filariasis, body and head lice, chronic diarrhea, and tooth decay. In the year 2019, more than 350,000 children fell victim to diarrhea owed to poor hygiene. All these factors are therefore projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone, Segmentation by Purity

Below 95%

Above 95%

Few of the well-known market leaders in the 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Lanxess AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., WeylChem International GmbH, Jordan Bromine Company, IRO Group Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market

Merck KGaA announces partnership with Agilent Technologies to enable Bioprocessing 4.0 and real-time release. The company plans to include key tools for online process analysis technology. Process Analytical Technology (PAT) is being driven by regulators around the world to enable the release of Bioprocessing 4.0.

By sourcing the required materials from DSM, LANXESS AG joins Advent International in its development of high-performance engineering polymers.

