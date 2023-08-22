Elevate Uranium Ltd to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8, OTCQX:ELVUF), based in Perth, Western Australia focused on uranium, today announced that Murray Hill, CEO & MD, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24th , 2023.



DATE: August 24th

TIME: 9:30 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 25th, 28th and 29th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium Ltd is a geographically diverse uranium exploration company with significant resources in Namibia and Australia and is making new discoveries through active exploration programs. Elevate Uranium continues to explore on its large tenement position in the globally recognised Erongo uranium region in Namibia where the Company has demonstrated exploration success over the past four years with four discoveries and estimation of an initial JORC resource at Koppies. Namibia has an established and longstanding uranium mining industry and supportive government.

U-pgradeTM is Elevate Uranium’s 100% owned breakthrough beneficiation process which reduces ore mass by 95% prior to leach. Bench-scale testing on the Marenica Uranium Project in Namibia increases ore grade from 93 ppm to 5,000 ppm U 3 O 8 , greatly reducing mass flows and equipment sizes through the beneficiation process. The U-pgradeTM process provides the potential of a 50% reduction in CAPEX and OPEX compared with conventional processes. U-pgradeTM provides flexibility and optionality in project design and development.

The Company’s growth is dependent on factors both within and outside its control. Factors within the Company’s control include its exploration activities and the value add from application of U-pgradeTM. The factors outside the Company’s control include the increasing demand for carbon free reliable baseload energy which nuclear (fed from uranium) provides. The demand for uranium outweighs supply, which ultimately will result in an increase in the uranium price.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Elevate Uranium Ltd

Murray Hill

CEO & MD

+61 8 6555 1816

Murray.hill@elevateuranium.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com