Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “With our top priority remaining to achieve high-quality and sustainable development, we keep our focus on selected verticals and invest in core technologies to build our competencies and improve our efficiencies. Our execution of these strategies is well reflected in the sustained robust growth momentum of our gross profit and Non-GAAP EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, we are maintaining a high level of agility and quick response to AI trends. This quarter, we launched our Model-as-a-Service solutions to serve AI customers by providing turn-key solutions and to build secure and trusted structures to better connect Large Language Model companies and model usage companies. Looking forward, we will leverage and amplify the synergy with Xiaomi and Kingsoft Corporation ecosystem to fully embrace the opportunities in the AI trend.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, “Our gross margin continued its upward trend and recorded a historical high of 11.3%, increasing for another consecutive quarter and rising by a significant 7.9 percentage points year-over-year. Within that, gross margin of public cloud services increased to 5.2% from negative 2.4% in the same period last year and gross margin of enterprise cloud services reached 21.7% from 15.3% in the same period last year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed down largely from -8.6% in the second quarter of 2022 and -7.0% last quarter to -3.3% in this quarter, demonstrating our revenue quality improvement as well as effective expense control. This quarter, we once again recorded operating cash inflow of RMB65.2 million, resulting from our enhanced management of accounts receivables and cash usage. We believe we are directing to a more balanced and healthy business structure and improving financial performance.”

Second Q uarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB1,835.4 million (US$253.11 million), representing a decrease of 3.7% from RMB1,906.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to our proactive scale-down of services for two largest CDN customers, and phasing-out of loss-making clients.

Revenues from public cloud services decreased by 10.1% to RMB1,159.5 million (US$159.9 million), compared with RMB1,289.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the above-mentioned scale-down of our CDN services.





Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB675.2 million (US$93.1 million), representing an increase of 9.5% from RMB616.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by our focus on selected verticals and high-quality projects, recovery from Covid-19 impact and more smooth and standard delivery process.





Other revenues were RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million).



Cost of revenues was RMB1,628.8 million (US$224.6 million), representing a significant decrease of 11.5% from RMB1,841.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. We continue to enhance our cost control measures. IDC costs decreased significantly by 16.4% year-over-year from RMB1,029.1 million to RMB860.7 million this quarter. Depreciation and amortization costs decreased by 18.8% from RMB249.1 million to RMB202.1 million. Solution development and services costs decreased by 7.4% from RMB489.1 million to RMB452.9 million this quarter. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB71.7 million and RMB41.3 million this quarter, which is in line with our enterprise cloud projects’ quality control strategy.

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Gross profit was RMB206.6 million (US$28.5 million), which is a record-high quarterly gross profit, representing a significant increase of 216.9% from RMB65.2 million in the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 11.3%, compared with 3.4% in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit2 was RMB206.8 million (US$28.5 million), compared with RMB68.4 million in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin2 was 11.3%, compared with 3.6% in the same period in 2022. The significant improvement in our gross profit and margin was mainly due to our strategic adjustment of revenue mix, optimized enterprise cloud project selection and efficient cost control measures, showing our strong commitment to improving our profitability and delivering high-quality and sustainable development.

Within that, gross profit of public cloud services was RMB59.7 million (US$8.2 million), which was significantly improved from the gross loss of RMB30.7 million in the same period last year. Gross margin of public cloud services was 5.2%, which improved significantly from negative 2.4% in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly due to our proactive scale-down of CDN services and adjustment of our clients’ structure. Gross profit of enterprise cloud services was RMB146.7 million (US$20.2 million), compared with RMB94.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin of enterprise cloud services was 21.7%, improved from 15.3% in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly due to our more stringent enterprise cloud project selection.

Total operating expenses were RMB569.7 million (US$78.6 million), compared with RMB792.1 million last quarter and RMB617.2 million in the same period in 2022. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB129.3 million (US$17.8 million), compared with RMB88.1 million last quarter and RMB146.2 million in the same period in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to our strict expense control and the quarter-over-quarter increase was caused by share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were RMB246.5 million (US$34.0 million), further decreased from RMB488.6 million last quarter and RMB250.1 million in the same period in 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to the high comparison base of the first quarter, which was due to long-lived assets impairment loss of public cloud asset group of RMB185.1 million and loss on disposal of property and equipment of RMB20.2 million therein, as well as our continued expense control this quarter.

Research and development expenses were RMB193.9 million (US$26.7 million), slightly decreased from RMB215.4 million last quarter and RMB220.9 million in the same period in 2022, which was mainly due to the enhanced research and development efficiency and the region re-allocation of personnel in Beijing and Wuhan.

Operating loss was RMB363.1 million (US$50.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB597.9 million last quarter and RMB552.0 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB498.3 million (US$68.7 million), compared with net loss of RMB608.8 million last quarter and RMB810.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss3 was RMB315.0 million (US$43.4 million), significantly narrowed from net loss of RMB412.5 million last quarter and RMB467.7 million in the same quarter of 2022.

2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss (gain) and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP EBITDA4 was RMB-61.9 million (US$-8.5 million), compared with RMB-130.5 million last quarter and RMB-163.7 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -3.3% this quarter, compared with -7.0% last quarter and -8.6% in the same quarter last year. Excluding loss on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-60.4 million this quarter, improved from RMB-110.3 million last quarter and RMB-163.7 million in the same period last year. Normalized Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was-3.3%, compared with -5.9% last quarter and -8.6% in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.14 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.17 last quarter and RMB0.22 in the same quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB4,286.7 million (US$591.2 million) as of June 30, 2023, representing strong and sustainable cash reserve.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,539,136,595 as of June 30, 2023, equivalent to about 235,942,440 ADSs.

4 Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss (gain) and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchan g e Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud’s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Kingsoft Cloud’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China’s political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kin g soft Cloud Holdin g s Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX:3896) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,419,166 3,708,696 511,453 Restricted cash 114,560 114,391 15,775 Accounts receivable, net 2,402,430 2,048,327 282,477 Short-term investments 1,253,670 578,035 79,715 Prepayments and other assets 1,612,022 1,695,582 233,832 Amounts due from related parties 246,505 295,134 40,701 Total current assets 9,048,353 8,440,165 1,163,953 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,132,994 1,681,361 231,870 Intangible assets, net 1,008,020 926,081 127,712 Prepayments and other assets 21,263 22,260 3,070 Equity investments 273,580 277,984 38,336 Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 635,158 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 6,389 881 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,539 173,910 23,983 Total non-current assets 8,267,878 7,693,709 1,061,010 Total assets 17,316,231 16,133,874 2,224,963 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 909,500 989,331 136,435 Accounts payable 2,301,958 2,200,719 303,493 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,830,826 2,994,006 412,892 Income tax payable 51,892 59,675 8,230 Amounts due to related parties 427,727 427,640 58,974 Current operating lease liabilities 136,723 78,610 10,841 Total current liabilities 6,658,626 6,749,981 930,865 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 167,052 147,083 20,284 Amounts due to related parties 413,464 260,390 35,909 Other liabilities 370,531 591,044 81,509 Non-current operating lease liabilities 123,059 96,608 13,323 Total non-current liabilities 1,074,106 1,095,125 151,025 Total liabilities 7,732,732 7,845,106 1,081,890 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 25,062 25,280 3,486 Treasury stock (208,385 ) (208,385 ) (28,738 ) Additional paid-in capital 18,648,205 18,677,487 2,575,743 Statutory reserves funds (14,700 ) (14,700 ) (2,027 ) Accumulated deficit (10,102,236 ) (11,208,569 ) (1,545,732 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 453,074 661,870 91,276 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 8,801,020 7,932,983 1,094,008 Non-controlling interests 782,479 355,785 49,065 Total equity 9,583,499 8,288,768 1,143,073 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders’ equity 17,316,231 16,133,874 2,224,963







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,289,144 1,153,674 1,159,509 159,904 2,669,951 2,313,183 319,003 Enterprise cloud services 616,574 709,976 675,176 93,111 1,409,083 1,385,152 191,021 Others 780 750 718 99 1,273 1,468 202 Total revenues 1,906,498 1,864,400 1,835,403 253,114 4,080,307 3,699,803 510,226 Cost of revenues (1,841,294 ) (1,670,215 ) (1,628,797 ) (224,621 ) (3,935,145 ) (3,299,012 ) (454,955 ) Gross profit 65,204 194,185 206,606 28,493 145,162 400,791 55,271 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (146,210 ) (88,053 ) (129,253 ) (17,825 ) (290,615 ) (217,306 ) (29,968 ) General and administrative expenses (250,073 ) (488,628 ) (246,549 ) (34,001 ) (471,836 ) (735,177 ) (101,386 ) Research and development expenses (220,946 ) (215,370 ) (193,920 ) (26,743 ) (467,579 ) (409,290 ) (56,444 ) Total operating expenses (617,229 ) (792,051 ) (569,722 ) (78,569 ) (1,230,030 ) (1,361,773 ) (187,798 ) Operating loss (552,025 ) (597,866 ) (363,116 ) (50,076 ) (1,084,868 ) (960,982 ) (132,527 ) Interest income 17,490 14,068 25,568 3,526 38,647 39,636 5,466 Interest expense (34,207 ) (27,927 ) (30,307 ) (4,180 ) (68,273 ) (58,234 ) (8,031 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (229,237 ) 93 (151,515 ) (20,895 ) (247,978 ) (151,422 ) (20,882 ) Other loss, net (15,931 ) (7,946 ) (11,841 ) (1,633 ) (27,966 ) (19,787 ) (2,729 ) Other (expense) income, net (37 ) 12,286 37,781 5,210 20,001 50,067 6,905 Loss before income taxes (813,947 ) (607,292 ) (493,430 ) (68,048 ) (1,370,437 ) (1,100,722 ) (151,798 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,483 (1,529 ) (4,842 ) (668 ) 5,153 (6,371 ) (879 ) Net loss (810,464 ) (608,821 ) (498,272 ) (68,716 ) (1,365,284 ) (1,107,093 ) (152,677 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (7,467 ) (1,833 ) 1,073 148 (9,038 ) (760 ) (105 ) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (802,997 ) (606,988 ) (499,345 ) (68,864 ) (1,356,246 ) (1,106,333 ) (152,572 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.22 ) (0.17 ) (0.14 ) (0.02 ) (0.37 ) (0.31 ) (0.04 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,654,629,480 3,546,512,621 3,554,529,097 3,554,529,097 3,651,473,415 3,547,111,168 3,547,111,168 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 392,389 (29,833 ) 238,614 32,906 382,625 208,781 28,792 Comprehensive loss (418,075 ) (638,654 ) (259,658 ) (35,810 ) (982,659 ) (898,312 ) (123,885 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (9,799 ) (1,834 ) 1,058 146 (9,391 ) (776 ) (107 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (408,276 ) (636,820 ) (260,716 ) (35,956 ) (973,268 ) (897,536 ) (123,778 )







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 65,204 194,185 206,606 28,493 145,162 400,791 55,271 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 3,209 224 169 23 6,828 393 54 Adjusted gross profit 68,413 194,409 206,775 28,516 151,990 401,184 55,325







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Gross margin 3.4 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 3.6 % 10.8 % Adjusted gross margin 3.6 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 3.7 % 10.8 %







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (810,464 ) (608,821 ) (498,272 ) (68,716 ) (1,365,284 ) (1,107,093 ) (152,677 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 113,557 11,309 31,797 4,385 206,739 43,106 5,945 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) 229,237 (93 ) 151,515 20,895 247,978 151,422 20,882 – Impairment of long-lived assets - 185,135 - - - 185,135 8,031 Adjusted net loss (467,670 ) (412,470 ) (314,960 ) (43,436 ) (910,567 ) (727,430 ) (117,819 ) Adjustments: – Interest income (17,490 ) (14,068 ) (25,568 ) (3,526 ) (38,647 ) (39,636 ) (5,466 ) – Interest expense 34,207 27,927 30,307 4,180 68,273 58,234 8,031 – Income tax (benefit) expense (3,483 ) 1,529 4,842 668 (5,153 ) 6,371 879 – Depreciation and amortization 290,756 266,535 243,984 33,647 578,237 510,519 70,404 Adjusted EBITDA (163,680 ) (130,547 ) (61,395 ) (8,467 ) (307,857 ) (191,942 ) (43,971 ) – Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 20,216 1,456 201 - 21,672 2,989 Excluding loss on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Adjusted EBITDA (163,680 ) (110,331 ) (59,939 ) (8,266 ) (307,857 ) (170,270 ) (40,982 )







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Net loss margin -42.5 % -32.7 % -27.1 % -33.5 % -29.9 % Adjusted net loss margin -24.5 % -22.1 % -17.2 % -22.3 % -19.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin -8.6 % -7.0 % -3.3 % -7.5 % -5.2 % Normalized Adjusted EBITDA -8.6 % -5.9 % -3.3 % -7.5 % -4.6 %





